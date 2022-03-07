American Communities Helping Israel is an online marketplace where 150+ Israel-based vendors can find new customers worldwide.

ACHI, American Communities Helping Israel, was founded in 2004 during the Second Intifada to boost the economy and morale in Israel. Most recently, it has created an online marketplace to help Israeli vendors impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Five women who went to high school together more than 50 years ago created a virtual market for Israeli vendors to sell their merchandise from afar.

ACHI is an online marketplace where 150+ Israel-based vendors can find new customers worldwide. The nonprofit’s slogan is “Think Israel, Buy Israeli” and acts as a counterpunch to the BDS movement. It serves as a sort of “Etsy” for Israeli vendors so that even if people can’t visit Israel, they can support it.

The founder, Suzanne Weilgus, started the organization in 2004. She organized “Ben Yehuda Fairs” in the Northeast to help Israeli merchants whose businesses were suffering from a lack of tourism. Vendors who traveled to the U.S. to sell their products told her they sold more in four hours at those fairs than they had in two years.

“About 50 stores were kept alive, and they were able to feed their families because of these fairs,” says Weilgus. “People want to help Israel; we just have to show them how.”

After the fairs, ACHI continued to promote Israel and Israeli products in stores, synagogues and all over the community.

During the height of COVID, when Israeli businesses were suffering once again, Weilgus knew she had to do something.

“Businesses in Israel are in trouble. We couldn’t even get through to many of the merchants by phone because they couldn’t afford their phone bills,” Weilgus said. “So we worked on creating a virtual market.”

With the help of high school friends Gloria Gordon, Tova Taragin, Dr. Lynda Zentman and Rochelle Zupnik, ACHI moved online. The group of five has now blossomed to eight plus three associates who work on social media.

“We’ve all become kind of like sisters through this. Each one brings different talents to the table and we feel very fulfilled,” the ACHI team said.

The main staff are all volunteers, so the money earned goes toward maintaining the website and paying social media associates, instead of to salaries.

Something for Everyone

The Market sells Judaica, art, cosmetics, fashion, food, gift stores, jewelry, photos and wines of Israel. One section offers customers the option to purchase Israeli goods online to be delivered to friends and family living in Israel.

All vendors need to join the online platform is an e-commerce website in English and the ability to ship goods to customers in the U.S and Canada.

Another part of the ACHI initiative is creating a KLEE in the form of a plate, bowl, or platter and filling it with Israeli goods. KLEE stands for “Klee L’ezrat Yisroel,” a vessel to help Israel. ACHI has declared 2022 the “Year of the Klee,” and plans to have a national KLEE Campaign to encourage people to have a dedicated vessel to be filled with products from Israel. By using the hashtag #MyKlee, people can post pictures of their KLEE, filled with goods from Israel, on Instagram and Facebook.

“By making the KLEE commitment to fill a dedicated dish with products from Israel, we are changing BDS to Buy, Display and Support Israel,” the ACHI Team explains. “We especially focus on the younger generation for this campaign because we believe a committed child will become a committed adult.” Just For Purim

Want an easy and COVID-friendly way to send Mishloach Manot this year? For less than $3, you can send virtual Purim cards through ACHI.

Take the stress out of arranging a gift basket and fill out a simple form on the ACHI website with your information, the card template you prefer, and the recipient’s name and email address.

You can also send Shalach Manot to friends and family in Israel.

Shop the marketplace at www.ACHI613.org