For 41 years, Alan Yost has been a building block of Adat Shalom Synagogue.

The Farmington Hills’ synagogue’s long-time executive director, who is set to retire this month, has carried the congregation through equally successful and challenging times, laying the groundwork for future generations and Adat Shalom’s continued success.

As of March 1, Michael Wolf is serving as the synagogue’s new executive director.

“As our executive director, Alan Yost was the heart and soul of Adat Shalom,” says synagogue president Joan M. Chernoff-Epstein. “He had the vision for our future growth and saw us through many challenges. He was a jack-of-all-trades.”

Chernoff-Epstein says Yost always had his plate full with organizing, construction, fundraisers, membership drives, staff hirings and community relations. “Anything in the daily operations of Adat Shalom, he had a hand in its success,” she continues.

Even during the interview for this story, Yost, 71 of Farmington Hills, was in the middle of overseeing roof construction on a cold and foggy February day, showing his unwavering commitment to Adat Shalom and Jewish life just weeks before retiring.

His motto: “Am Yisrael chai,” or “the people of Israel live.”

Ensuring Survival of the Jewish People

“I see the survival of the Jewish people and the State of Israel linked so closely together,” Yost explains. “I’m a big advocate and strong supporter of our community and the Jewish people.”

It’s a lifelong goal that Yost has always worked toward. After graduating from Wayne State University in 1974 with his master’s degree in social work, he immediately dove into working with the Jewish community. After working as a program director at a JCC in Houston, Yost saw an advertisement for a youth director role at Adat Shalom.

In November of 1980, Yost was hired as the synagogue’s youth director. Yet an unexpected opening for executive director appeared in July 1981, which Yost applied for and got the job. “They took a walk on me, so it worked out great,” he laughed.

Yost’s early years at the synagogue were spent creating a game plan for its future success. He was also highly involved in the fight for freedom for Soviet Jewry alongside his wife, Beverly. The two traveled to Russia and Ukraine to meet with refuseniks, also attending a conference on Soviet Jewry in Brussels.

“There was an incredible commitment on the part of this congregation to the Jewish people and to the State of Israel,” Yost recalls of the mass exodus of Jews from the Soviet Union.

Adat Shalom joined the movement in educating its members about the issues facing Soviet Jewry, initiating a “twinning” program where Metro Detroit youth having a bar or bat mitzvah were matched up with a “twin” in the Soviet Union who couldn’t have their own celebration, honoring that individual during their service.

“It resulted in some very positive efforts of getting refuseniks out,” Yost says.

Navigating a Bankruptcy

In addition, Yost helped Adat Shalom navigate a Chapter 11 bankruptcy, guiding the organization into becoming the only synagogue in the country to operate under and successfully emerge from it.

“There have been a lot of challenges within the framework,” Yost says, “but the synagogue leadership has always stepped up the plate and done thoughtful, process-based solution solving.”

Emerging from bankruptcy was a “huge accomplishment,” Yost recalls. Putting the financial burden in the past allowed Adat Shalom to begin operating through new and improved strategies. They hired clergy in “incredibly calculating ways,” he continues, getting the right people in place to reimagine synagogue framework and operations.

“He has given his heart, mind and soul to Adat Shalom every day,” says the synagogue’s Rabbi Aaron Bergman. “There has not been a better executive director, nor a person more committed to the Jewish people and State of Israel.”

By practicing his motto of “Am Yisrael chai” every day, Yost created a path for the local Jewish community — and Adat Shalom Synagogue — to continue to “live.”

“He helped Adat Shalom through some of its darkest days,” Bergman continues, “and provided great leadership during some of its best. Even Moses only led for 40 years. Alan surpassed that.”

Connecting Past, Present and Future

Yost also guided the synagogue through the unpredictable and ever-changing climate of COVID-19, pivoting at a moment’s notice. “Alan spent every day finding the best ways to serve our congregation and keep us all connected,” Chernoff-Epstein says. “Alan gave it his all, showing his dedication and concern for each and every person.”

While Yost has made an undeniable impact on Adat Shalom and Metro Detroit’s Jewish population, he is perhaps remembered the most for his character and wealth of knowledge. At all times, Yost’s door was open to answer questions and lend support and guidance to prospective families, lay leaders and congregants of all ages.

Adat Shalom’s past president Ken Goss also adds that Yost’s “historical knowledge of the shul and community will be impossible to replace.”

With retirement up ahead, Yost looks forward to riding his bike — his most cherished hobby — and spending time with his two children, Robert and Zachary; daughters-in-law, Susan and Lauren; and four grandchildren, Lucas, Mia, Benjamin and Elliana.

He also hopes to continue traveling to Israel, recently visiting with an Adat Shalom cohort in 2018. Still, five journeys to Israel, a dedication to the Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit (among other organizations), and an unwavering commitment to Adat Shalom past, present and future only scrape the surface of Yost’s undeniable impact on Jewish life in and around Metro Detroit.

“Alan Yost has been a beacon of dedication, strength and consistency as a leader of Adat Shalom Synagogue,” says immediate past president Dr. Sandy Vieder. “His place in Adat Shalom Synagogue and Jewish Detroit history is firmly planted.”