Nearly 100 bakeries have joined Hamantaschen for Ukraine, a worldwide fundraising effort where participants make hamantaschen and donate proceeds to Polish Humanitarian Action, an organization helping Ukrainian refugees at Poland’s border.

The list of bakeries across the United States, France, Poland, Netherlands, England, and Germany (where the fundraiser started) is quickly growing.

So far, three local bakeries, Sister Pie in Detroit, Super Baked in Southgate, and Zingerman’s Bakehouse in Ann Arbor, are selling the Purim treats to support those fleeing Ukraine. The Tuscan Café in Northville and Zingerman’s Roadhouse are also selling the Zingerman’s-baked hamantaschen.

Lisa Ludwinski, owner of Sister Pie, said it’s her first foray into baking the triangle-shaped cookie. Ludwinski, who opened the popular bakery in 2015, said she had been thinking about selling baked goods for the Jewish holidays, including Purim, but those plans had not yet come to fruition.

Then Hamantaschen for Ukraine started following Sister Pie on Instagram. Ludwinski became intrigued by its mission. “It seems like good timing to get our hamantaschen game started and support the people of Ukraine,” said Ludwinski.

She consulted with some of her Jewish friends and went to work modifying a recipe she found online. She added buckwheat flour to the dough and created a sour cherry poppy seed filling. The end result was an Eastern European-inspired hamantaschen.

Ludwinski estimates that by Purim, Sister Pie will have made between 400 and 500 hamantaschen, selling for $2 each with all money going to Polish Humanitarian Action.

Super Baked, which opened in Southgate six months ago, is accepting pre-orders by phone and in person through March 10. The bakery is selling boxes of six vegan hamantaschen – two brownie batter, two lemon curd, and two raspberry for $18. They plan to sell a limited number to walk-in customers on March 12.

“I’m not Jewish. My bakery is not a Jewish bakery. But I have lots of experience with Jewish baking,” said co-owner Karly Tieppo, who was a baker at Dakota Bread for nine years before losing her job during the pandemic. “I had no intentions of doing Jewish-like pastries, but when I saw this fundraiser, I had to jump on board, especially with my experience making hamantaschen.”

Tieppo said 100% of the profits will go to the campaign. Zingerman’s and Tuscan Café will donate $1 from the $1.75 cost of each hamantaschen to Polish Humanitarian Action. Both Zingerman’s and Tuscan café report an increase in sales from previous years.

Amy Emberling, the managing partner at Zingerman’s Bakehouse, estimates that by the end of Purim, the company will be donating thousands of dollars to the fund.

“It’s a perfect fit with what we do,” said Emberling. “We bake, and we’re a Jewish bakery making a lot of hamantaschen right now. It’s a really poignant comparison between the two stories of what’s happening now (and the story of Purim). We thought this is a way we can do the work we would normally do but use it in a positive way to help the refugees. What do we do as a baker? We try to give little moments of joy or nourishment, and so we’ll now be able to send some funds to help.”

One of the unintended consequences of the campaign is that the bakery patrons who came to help displaced Ukrainians tasted their first hamantaschen and learned about Purim.

Jayme Hundley, owner of Tuscan Café, said she’s been selling Zingerman’s baked goods, including hamantaschen, for years. “No one knew the story of Purim until now, and our customers love learning about it,” she said.

The café previously sold the cookies individually, but now their clientele is buying them by the dozen to support the fundraiser. Sales so far have increased ten-fold since last year, according to Hundley.

“There’s so much sorrow and pain and uncertainty with all of these different things happening in the world right now. A lot of us, I think, use baking as a way to process what’s happening and to feel a connection. With that, and then celebrating Purim at the same time, it all feels kind of sweet, no pun intended,” said Ludwinski.