What did our ancestors serve at a Purim feast? How about Chicken in Almond Milk?

Jews who keep kosher do not cook meat with milk or eat meat cooked with milk or even make use of meat cooked with milk. Imagine how disturbing it feels for a kosher-keeping Jew to get served a piece of chicken swimming in what looks like milk! The trick that makes this possible: The chef uses almond milk. Chicken in almond milk was a delicacy and, centuries ago, often served on Purim.

Rabbi Shelomo Luria (1510-1573) mentions that “on Purim and such occasions, when we usually eat chicken in almond milk,” we must “put almonds beside it and on it, as a sign.”

Rabbi Luria, known as Maharshal, wants to make sure that we do not mislead people into thinking think we have cooked the chicken in animal milk, which would, by rabbinic law, not be kosher (quoted in Siftei Cohen note 6 to Shulhan Arukh, Yoreh Deah 87:3).

His contemporary, Rabbi Moshe Isserles, (Poland, born about 1520 or 30, died 1572) disagrees about the need for a garnish: “and they are accustomed to make milk out of almonds, and put in it the meat of fowl . . . and we do not need to put almonds on it.”

After all, chicken in animal milk is itself only rabbinically forbidden. Requiring the almond garnish to ward off suspicious onlookers would be excessive.

Later, Rabbi Yonatan Eybuschutz (1690-1764, Prague and Hamburg) also skips the garnish, because “people are unlikely to make a mistake,” since “it is common to cook chicken with almond milk.” Rabbi Eybuschutz adds, “and extremely delicious.”

Anyway, almond milk is not milk at all, but only the liquid extracted from a nut.

Whether we need to garnish the dish with almonds or not, chicken in almond milk belonged in the Purim feast.

The rabbis do not give us a recipe for this Purim treat, but we do have several earlier recipes for similar dishes. In about 1390, King Richard II of England asked his master cooks to write down their best recipes, and they produced a cookbook called The Forme of Cury. Their chicken in almond milk, called “Blank-Mang (White Food), also includes rice. Here is their recipe, with the spelling and a bit of the vocabulary modernized:

Blank-Mang

Take capons (chickens) and seethe (simmer) them, take them out (of the broth). Take blanched almonds, grind them and mix them with the same broth. Wash the rice and put it into a pot. Put the milk in and let it seethe. Then take the meat of the chickens, tear it small, and add thereto. Take white grease, sugar and salt, and add. Let it seethe. Then dish it up and decorate with anise seeds in comfit (sugar coated), red or white. And with almonds fried in oil and serve it forth.

King Richard II’s master cooks, like other medieval cookbook writers, left out a lot of information that we would want to see in a recipe: amounts, proportions and exact procedures. In a modern cookbook, it might look something like this:

Ingredients

½ cup of almonds, plus a few almonds for the garnish.

Chicken: A whole chicken, or about two pounds of chicken parts.

1 cup of rice

1 tbs. of sugar

A bit of oil

Salt to taste

Directions

Prepare almond milk, using a half cup of blanched almonds and a cup or more of water or chicken broth (see sidebar for how to make almond milk).

Cover the chicken in water and bring to a rolling boil. Then turn off the heat, cover the pot, and let the chicken rest in the hot water (now you have chicken broth).

Add the rice to the almond milk with a tablespoon of sugar and cook the rice in a casserole dish until it is nearly done.

You can debone the chicken and shred it into small pieces, as in the English recipe, but I suspect the rabbinic chefs simply cut the chicken into parts. Add the chicken to the rice and almond milk in the casserole, and finish cooking. If you need additional liquid to cook the rice, use the broth from the chicken.

The English recipe calls for garnishing with anise seeds coated with dyed sugar (comfit) and fried almonds. Rabbi Luria would approve of the almond garnish. Other medieval recipes call for spicing chicken in almond milk with rose petals, ginger and/or saffron. Chicken in almond milk has a delicate flavor, though, so you might want to go easy on the spices.

Rachel Lorenz, who posts about medieval cooking as the Creative Contessa, mentions that the master cooks’ version of Blank Mang “seems to be a solid dish — all liquid is absorbed. We know this because some of the recipes call for molding it, which means that there can be no liquid left.”

The rabbis’ version, however, probably left the chicken in pieces, surrounded by liquid almond milk. It is, as Rabbi Eybuschutz says, “extremely delicious.”

How to Make Almond Milk

Many medieval recipes provide information about how to make almond milk. Modern equipment makes the process less difficult. The easiest procedure involves buying premade almond milk at your grocery, but that product may have many other ingredients. You can find instructional videos on how to make almond milk on YouTube; a nice one appears at the Creative Contessa.

The Creative Contessa, Rachel Lorenz, starts with whole raw almonds. She puts the almonds in boiling water to remove the dark skins (blanching). You can also buy blanched almonds. King Richard II’s cooks’ recipe, like many medieval recipes, calls for blanched almonds, although you can make almond milk from whole almonds.

Moderns make almond milk by grinding blanched almonds in a food processor or blender, then cooking the ground almonds in about twice their volume of water. Some cooks use more water, which yields a thinner, less creamy beverage.

The liquid in the blender works as almond milk, but medieval recipes call for one more step, straining the almond milk by squeezing it through a cloth or strainer. What remains in the strainer is almond flour, a good ingredient in baked goods. The liquid that passed through the strainer is almond milk as described in the old recipes.