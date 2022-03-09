Even as they have evolved from poppy seed filling to jam or a Hershey kiss, these beautiful little cookies stand out and are sure to remain among the most recognizable symbols of Purim.

Things don’t get much better for a chef than when your local Jewish News includes your voice as a culinary contributor. I’ve spent decades honing this craft, and it took just as long to muster enough courage to contact their editors.

In my cover letter, I typed up my background, explaining how much it would mean to me to share cooking with our community. When I finished, I sat in front of my computer and whispered, “seize the day,” and pushed send.

To my delight, they were willing to give me a try. I replied in thanks and started getting excited. When the first assignment came in, my heart sank a little. It was a column about Hamantaschen, the famous Purim cookie, which falls squarely into the category of baking.

Baking is something I typically don’t do, and anyone who knows me knows that. I already felt way out of my comfort zone. I have plenty to say about cooking, but am on the opposite end of the spectrum with baking and pastry. These two subjects filled me with dread all throughout culinary school.

It’s not that I can’t make them or appreciate their artforms, I do. I just never really enjoyed it, mostly because of their finicky measurements and tedious methodologies. It requires patience to wait for things to cool, rise or set up. It’s also heartbreaking to throw a cake in the trash over a tiny miscalculation that ruined it. At least with cooking, it’s possible to correct an error and save the dish.

I thought about who to call to get some baking guidance. I needed somebody who loved doing it and was also good at it. The perfect person to start with was my friend Mary Jo Israel. On the phone she told me, “It’s so easy! I’ll send you my recipe. You’re going to be fine.” I hoped so, beginning to feel a little better.

The next call I made was to Rachel Levine, a dear friend, gifted teacher and the assistant director at Temple Israel’s preschool. If anyone could explain Hamantaschen at the most basic level, it would be her. “Can you please tell me everything you can about Purim and making Hamantaschen?”

With the holiday around the corner, her lesson plans were ready to go. Even better, they included recipes! I now had enough options to bypass the need to create a recipe from scratch, pun intended.

Reading through these different recipes, I noticed that they all seemed to share the same nomadic quality. It was impossible to pinpoint their origins, which I recognized is probably true for Hamantaschen cookies everywhere. They had been changed, as they were exchanged, with each family who had made them their own. That meant that Jews everywhere are all making some version of the same cookie that had been passed down and tweaked for centuries. It made me realize that the recipes were actually secondary to the joy experienced over time making them together.

Hamantaschen turned out to be a pretty cool cookie that even I can now get behind making. While there are still feasts, costumes and noise makers, there’s nothing that stands out quite like the three pinched corners of this sweet triangle pastry. Even as they have evolved from poppy seed filling to jam or a Hershey kiss, these beautiful little cookies stand out and are sure to remain among the most recognizable symbols of Purim.

Mary Jo’s Hamantaschen Dough

Ingredients

3 sticks of unsalted butter, softened

1 cup sugar

2 large eggs

6 tbs. orange juice

I tbs. vanilla

2 tsp. baking powder

4½ cups flour

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Cream butter and sugar together until light and fluffy, about 2 minutes. Add eggs one at a time, mixing until combined. Add orange juice and vanilla. Whisk together the baking powder and flour, and add to the butter mixture until combined.

Refrigerate 2 hours or overnight. Roll dough to ¼ inch thick and cut out 3-inch rounds. Fill with 2 teaspoons of the filling and form into a triangle. Bake for 10 to 12 minutes, until golden. Cool and enjoy.

Preschool Hamantaschen Dough

Ingredients

3 eggs

1 cup sugar

¾ vegetable oil

4 cups flour

4 tsp. baking powder

1/3 cup orange juice

Directions

Beat the eggs and orange juice, adding the sugar gradually. Add the oil and beat well. In a separate bowl, sift together the flour, baking powder. Combine wet and dry ingredients and mix well. Roll out the dough until around a ¼ inch thickness, and cut into 2-inch rounds. Place the 1 teaspoon of the desired filling in the center of each circle. Fold into a triangle, pinching the edges together to seal. Brush with some egg if desired. Place on a lined baking sheet at bake until browned, around 20 minutes. Cool and enjoy. (Adapted from the files of Temple Israel Preschool)

Filling Options:

Fruit preserves

Chocolate chips or kisses

Ground prunes and crushed nuts

Poppy seeds mixed with honey, sugar and lemon

Nutella