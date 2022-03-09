Purim fun for the entire family!

The Metro Detroit Jewish community has plenty of options for celebrating Purim this year. Here are the events we could find. Check https://jlive.app for events we may have missed.

Costume Tot Shabbat-Purim Fun!

5 p.m., March 11

Celebrate Purim with Temple Emanu-El at Tot Shabbat. We will play Purim games, sing songs, and send you home with a pizza for dinner. 5 pm: Purim games and activities will begin. 5:30 pm: kid-friendly Shabbat Service. Come in costume! We are asking that you bring something individually wrapped (tea bags, candy, etc,) that can go in shalach manot bags for the seniors next door. Each family will go home with a Shabbat kit and a pizza for dinner. This event is open to the community. Please RSVP and make sure to wear a mask inside of the building.

Temple Kol Ami Purim Tot Shabbat

10 a.m., March 12

Come in costume for TKA’s Tot Shabbat Purim Parade and a fun-filled Shabbat service with Purim stories, music and crafts.

Pre-Purim Hamantasch Bake

10:30 a.m., March 13

At Platform 18. Get into the Purim spirit with Partners Detroit at its Pre-Purim Hamantasch Bake. Learn more about this fun holiday as you shape and fill your own Hamantaschen. Light brunch will be served. This event is open to women and girls of all ages. To register: https://partnersdetroit.org/hamentash-bake.

Community-Wide Purim

5:30 p.m., March 16

At Adat Shalom. 5:30 pm: family musical Megillah and shpiel; 6 pm: carnival, games and inflatables. Dinner available for purchase. 7:30 pm: service and Megillah reading. On March 17, a service and Megillah reading and breakfast-to-go will take place. Advance registration for breakfast is required: info@bnaiisraelwb.org. Bring a box of pasta to use as a grogger and then donate it to Yad Ezra.

The Crown: Purim Extravangza 2022

6 p.m., March 16

The folks at Shaarey Zedek are so excited to be back in person, celebrating Purim with our community. At 6 pm, come to CSZ dressed in your costumes and join us in the Main Sanctuary to learn how Queen Esther saved the Jews. Support Yad Ezra by bringing an unopened box of pasta to shake as a grogger and donate it at the end of the shpiel. At 6:30, the Purim carnival begins, with games, inflatables, DJ and dancing with Star Trax, and much more. Food is available for purchase: safely boxed meals may be purchased in advance when you RSVP. At 7, we’ll gather in the main sanctuary for services and a traditional Megillah reading featuring the CSZ clergy and synagogue members. Join us in between chapters for raffle drawings. Must be present to win.

Learn more, register to attend at no charge, reserve meals or sign up to volunteer by visiting www.shaareyzedek.org.

The Whole Megillah

7-9 p.m., March 16

At Christ Church, 960 E. Jefferson, Detroit. Join the Downtown Synagogue for the annual community reading of the Megillah for the holiday of Purim. Dress up in your creative costumes; this year, we encourage you to dress to fit the theme of the 1920s, as we honor our centennial year. We require all participants to remain properly masked at all times and to practice social distancing. Come in costume and bring a box of kosher pasta to use as a grogger, all to be donated to Yad Ezra after Purim. Hamantaschen and beverages will be provided.

Purimfest 2022

7 p.m., March 16

Serving up the whole Megillah with the international virtual Purim festival. March 16-18. Yiddishkayt Initiative (YI Love Jewish) will be serving it up at its second annual international virtual fest, scheduled online. One of the highlights is Isaac Bashevis Singer’s classic Gimpel Tam (Gimpel the Fool) starring Dori Engel in association with Israel’s beloved Nephesh Theatre airing on March 18 at 7 pm EST. Another highlight is the PurimShpiel Concert with the Chorney-Ghergus Duo. For a complete schedule of events for this festival, visit: yilovejewish.org/events.

Purim Time

7-9 p.m., March 16

JTS’ famous grown-up Megillah reading and multimedia shpiel is back online. Join the renowned JTS players for an evening of fun and laughter via livestream from the comfort of your home or synagogue. Register: jtsa.edu. No charge for livestream.

YFTI’s Somerset Purim Raffle 2022

7 p.m., March 16

Welcome to Temple Israel YFTI’s Somerset Raffle where all proceeds go towards supporting our YFTI teens scholarship fund. Purchase your tickets to win an amazing Somerset gift card for $250. You don’t want to miss out on this amazing opportunity to support YFTI teens provided to you by Somerset Collection and Temple Israel! Raffle winners will be pulled by our own Rabbi Jen Lader on Wednesday, March 16, at the Adult Purim Spiel. Twenty winners will be selected, need not be present to win. Register at www.temple-israel.org.

Virtual Purim Pet Parade and Costume Contest

11 a.m., March 17

NextGEN Detroit brings back the tradition for a second year. Back and better than ever, they’re once again celebrating one of the most joyful holidays on the Jewish calendar with the critters that make us the happiest — our pets! Enter your pet pal in the Purim Pet Parade & Costume Contest for fun, for glory, for prizes and for bringing smiles to everyone who sees your pet in costume. Here’s how to pawticipate: Send a photo of your pet in costume along with your pet’s name and a brief description of the costume to Mimi at mmarcus@jfmd.org no later than March 14, at 5 pm. No more than one entry per Metro Detroit pet parent please. On March 17, NEXTGen will share the Purim Pet Parade (in the form of a slideshow and photo album) all over social media. On March 18, a distinguished panel of pet costume experts will select the winners of the Esther Award for Best Female Pet Costume and the Mordechai Award for Best Male Pet Costume. Winners will receive a special gift for their pets.

Purim O’Madness

5-10 p.m., March 17

At the Whiskey Factory Detroit. It’s Purim, St. Patrick’s Day and the first round of March Madness — all happening on Thursday, March 17! Oy vey! Join The Well, Adat Shalom Synagogue and our community of young adults at The Whiskey Factory beginning at 5 pm to catch the games, enjoy an Irish whiskey tasting and experience Purim in a whole new way.

Thanks to funding from the ROI Community Grassroots Events Program, subsidized tickets are available for $36 and include vegetarian dinner and snacks, one drink ticket, an Irish whiskey tasting experience and, of course, lots of Purim fun and flair! Grab your tickets at https://jlive.app/events/1691. 21+ only, proof of COVID-19 vaccination required. Tickets will not be sold at the door.

Purim in the Air

5:30 p.m., March 17

Chabad of Bingham Farms invites you to join them for take-off. Book your special Purim flight. Your flight experience is their top priority! Includes: in-flight Megillah entertainment, Shalach Manot Package Claim, First class in-flight Purim dinner, friendly cabin crew, Hamantaschen, music, safe fun for the whole family and more. There will be outdoors and indoors cabins. You can book a seat with extra leg room enough for social distancing, at no extra cost. Limited space available. Visit www.ChabadBinghamFarms.com/PurimAir to book your flight and join us for this unique Purim experience. Suggested donation: $18 per person or $50 per family.

Purim Masquerade

5:30 p.m., March 18

Put on your best costume and come join Temple Beth El for Purim songs, a delicious dinner and a visit from some of your favorite characters. Register on https://jlive.app/events/1786

Reality Bites the Megillah – TBE’s Adult 90’s Purim Spiel

6:30 p.m., March 19

Hosted by Temple Beth El. DUDE! Join TBE for a TOTALLY RAD evening. Start with Pringles, Twinkies, special drinks and more in our SWEEEET tent at 6:30 pm. Head to the Sanctuary Foyer for Reality Bites the Megillah, our 90’s themed spiel, and then back to the tent for dinner. Yada yada yada … best night EVAH. Will you miss it? AS IF! NOTE: Masks are required inside, and all food will be served outside. Reality Bites the Megillah is the

grunge-inspired, boy band rockin’ Purim spiel you’ve been waiting for! With your favorite ’90s artists, this spiel is everything a Gen X heart could desire. Register at https://jlive.app/events/1785.

Purim Carnival

Noon-2 p.m., March 20

Fun for the entire family at Temple Beth El. Inflatable axe throwing, slot car racing, inflatable obstacle course, lots of new games and prizes. A costume contest with great prizes for all participants and a community service project fill out an amazing afternoon of celebration. For more information, contact Samantha Smetanin at ssmetanin@tbeonline.org. Get tickets at https://jlive.app/events/1787.

Detroit Jewish for Justice Annual Purim Celebration

3-6 p.m., March 20

RSVP to save your spot for the seventh annual DJJ Purim. This intergenerational party is a keystone in our community, and DJJ is excited to be celebrating in-person after taking last year off. They will gather on the heated outdoor patio of Marble Bar in Detroit. Costumes for all ages are highly encouraged. This event will feature a reproductive rights-themed spiel, an all-ages costume contest, cash bar, food truck, homemade Hamantaschen, carnival games, kid’s craft area, and music and dancing. Spots are limited! DJJ will be taking COVID precautions and checking adult vaccines and masks at the door. Your name must be on the list to gain entry. Please RSVP at Detroitjewsforjustice.org/purim_2022.This is a free event. Children are welcome.

For those not attending in person, DJJ will be live-streaming the performance of their spiel.