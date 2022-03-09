Newcomers and those recently back-to-town mingling and meeting each other.
The event was aimed at those who moved to town (or back to town) between March 2020 and present day.

On Jan. 26, more than 30 new-to-town and back-to-town NEXTGen Detroiters got together for a special edition of L’Chaim Detroit: Newish and Jewish at the Corner Grill, Bar + Game Room in Ferndale.

The event was aimed at those who moved to town (or back to town) between March 2020 and present day and hadn't gotten out much or experienced all the awesome people and exciting things Detroit and Jewish Detroit have to offer.

“It was a fun evening of making new friends and reconnecting with old ones too, all while showing the newcomers what NEXTGen Detroit is all about!” said Lauren Soifer, associate director of NEXTGen Detroit. 

Braving the cold to meet and reconnect with NEXTGen Detroiters.
Braving the cold to meet and reconnect with NEXTGen Detroiters.
New friends during NEXTGen Detroit event schmoozing.
New friends during NEXTGen Detroit event schmoozing.
Friends enjoying drinks and good conversations.
Friends enjoying drinks and good conversations.
Rachel Sweet

