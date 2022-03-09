Back at the Ukrainian refugee center: the students, volunteers and refugees.
Students saw Ukrainian refugees in need of food, so they went grocery shopping.

Three Michigan State University students, Jared Pazner of Franklin, Darren Hollander of Farmington Hills and Tamara Hyman of Satellite Beach, Florida, are on the Chabad on Campus Alternative Spring break LivingLinks trip.

LivingLinks is an educational and inspirational student trip to Poland. According to its website, “the weeklong journey traverses through cemeteries, death camps, ghettos and other vestiges of Jewish life and loss across Poland.”

On March 8, the students were in Lublin, Poland, where the Jewish community is working at a Ukrainian refugee center, providing clothing food, and necessities for thousands of fleeing Ukrainians.

While the students were speaking with some of the volunteers, they learned the center was out of food.

MSU students Jared Pazner, Darren Hollander and Tamara Hyman load up grocery carts with food for Ukrainian refugees.
The students wanted to help. They pooled together funds by posting on social media and asking friends and family, and then went off to the grocery store.

Rabbi Benzion Shemtov, co-director of the Chabad Student Center at MSU, received a direct text from the student along with the photo: “We just left a refugee center they were out of food, so we are getting more.”

The students were able to fill several grocery carts with food they brought back to the center.

