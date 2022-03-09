Parshat Vayikra: Leviticus 1:1-5:26; Isaiah 43:21-44:23.

The most famous verse in the Megillah (8:16) tells that after Haman’s sudden downfall, the Jews experienced “light, joy, jubilation and honor.”

The Gemara (Megillah 16b) interprets these terms as alluding to four fundamental features of Jewish life: Torah study, yom tov celebration, circumcision and tefillin. It seems that following the great Purim miracle, these religious observances were reinstated after having been banned.

Why did Haman seek to bar the Jews from specifically these four observances?

Rabbi Yitzchak Menachem Weinberg, the current Tolna Rebbe, explains that these four mitzvot are all associated with joy. Torah study brings happiness (Tehillim 19:9), and is thus forbidden during mourning. Yom tov, of course, requires joy and festivity. The Gemara (Shabbos 130a) tells that our nation accepted the command of circumcision with special joy; one of the sages is described as having been especially jovial after putting on tefillin (Berachos 30b).

Haman wanted to deny the Jews any special joy because he understood that the Jews’ most effective line of defense is joy. When we remain upbeat, optimistic and happy, we can overcome even the harshest and most trying conditions. Haman banned the observance of these mitzvot in order to sow widespread depression and despair so his sinister plot of extermination would succeed.

The Gemara (Sanhedrin 96b) states that Haman had offspring that converted to Judaism and taught Torah. According to one version of the text, this descendant was a schoolteacher, Rav Shmuel bar Sheilat. Several writers noted that Rav Shmuel taught, Mishenichnas Adar marbin besimcha — “When Adar enters, we increase our joy.” Haman sought to eliminate our joy and plunge us into despair; but each year, we are taught by his descendant’s directive to be joyful and spirited.

We oppose Haman’s scheme by remaining cheerful and upbeat under all circumstances. We defy Haman not only through our continued survival, but also by experiencing the joy which he wanted to deny us.

This means taking a moment before entering the home after a long, aggravating day in the office to collect ourselves so we come in smiling and cheerful. It means that a boss should smile and compliment his employees even when he is under stress. It means that a teacher should enter the classroom with enthusiasm and positive energy. It means reminding ourselves of how much we have to be thankful for even when we face hardship and difficult challenges. We should generate genuine, deep-seated simchah that will stay with us throughout the entire year.

Rabbi Dov Loketch is Rabbi of Congregation Agudas Yisrael Mogen Avraham in Southfield.