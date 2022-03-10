Some Detroit members of the community have loved ones on the frontlines in Ukraine and are praying for their safety.

The Detroit Jewish community continues to watch in horror as Russian forces invade and attack Ukraine, and many people and organizations in the community are taking action and contributing in any way they can. Some members of the community have loved ones on the frontlines in Ukraine and are praying for their safety. It’s in these times the Jewish community becomes even closer and stronger than before.

Solidarity Rally

Noah Arbit, a candidate for state representative in Michigan’s 20th House District, joined thousands of Michiganders rallying in solidarity with Ukraine on Feb. 27 in Downtown Detroit. The Ukrainian American Crisis Response Committee of Michigan organized the rally.

Arbit made and brought a sign which read “Jews Stand with Ukraine” in English and Hebrew. The sign garnered a passionate response.

“People just kept coming up to me, giving me hugs and taking pictures with my sign and saying thank you for coming and showing support,” Arbit says. “It made me feel good as a Jew, and I didn’t expect it, so I was kind of taken aback by how meaningful it was for people.”

An older woman came up to Arbit and told him she lives in Kyiv and had only recently come to visit her son and daughter-in-law in Detroit. The woman told Arbit she was Jewish and was so moved to see his sign because her grandmother was killed at Babi Yar during the Holocaust.

“She broke down in tears telling me how she fears it’s happening again right now in Ukraine,” Arbit says.

He said it’s hard being a world away while caring so much about something. When attempting to help, anything you do feels insufficient next to the people who are actually on the frontlines and bearing the brunt of the violence, he added. Arbit, though, said people can’t sit idly by.

“This is something I think really deeply impacts the Jewish community, too. We can’t deny the inspiration of looking at (Ukrainian President) Volodymyr Zelensky, a Jewish head of state outside of the Jewish state, and I think there’s something so moving about that,” Arbit says. “These people are fighting for their ideals and their country.”

Arbit says attending the rally was a manifestation of his Jewish values, and the entire situation is about those values and Jewish history.

“Jews know how important democracy is, how important self-determination is. This is the entire struggle for the state of Israel to be created, and this is the exact same struggle Ukrainians are engaged in right now.”

Campaign for Ukraine

In response to the crisis, the Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit, working with the Jewish Federation of North America and their international partners, JDC, JAFI and World ORT, opened a Ukraine Emergency Fund campaign to provide rescue and relief for the 200,000 Jews in Ukraine.

The funds will be used to support temporary housing for those fleeing violence, care for homebound older adults, food, medication and supplies, security for Jewish institutions and other critical services.

For Federation, it means a lot to help Ukrainian Jewry in the face of the crisis.

“The Jewish Federation, through its Annual Campaign, has been taking care of our global Jewish community — including vulnerable individuals in Ukraine and other countries of the former Soviet Union — for many decades,” a Federation spokesman said.

“While this situation is extremely urgent and dire, our response is consistent with the work we have always been doing and will continue to do on behalf of Jews everywhere. We are fortunate to live in such a generous community that can make a meaningful difference during times of crisis, but as we say: ‘We can be there for Jews in Ukraine today because we were there for them yesterday.’”

Federation is in close contact with its partner agencies and will continue to be actively involved as long as the crisis continues.

To share and/or help, visit https://jewishdetroit.org/ukraine.

Supporting Families

Jewish Family Service of Metropolitan Detroit issued a statement on Feb. 24 in response to the situation.

“We are disheartened by the current situation taking place in Ukraine. Many of our staff and clients are from Russia and Ukraine and have family and friends affected by this situation. Our thoughts and prayers are with them and everyone impacted by these tragic events. If the U.S. Department of State offers a refugee status to those affected, JFS will step up to help with these efforts and partner with refugee resettlement agencies in the community.”

Along with refugee resettlement organizations, JFS will be working with other community organizations, churches and synagogues, donors and government organizations to support families escaping from Ukraine.

Leonid Balabanov, JFS’ director of transportation and translation, is one of many with family members affected by the situation.

Balabanov’s wife’s family has been in Kyiv throughout the conflict, including her mother, father, brother-in-law and sister-in-law and their two children.

Balabanov says they’re talking with them every day to make sure they’re fine, but it’s still hard to understand what’s going on.

Balabanov says his wife’s family has slept in an underground parking structure. “It’s explosive there. They’re afraid,” he said. “If air raid sirens are not sounded, they go back to their apartment.”

The family is unable to flee because his mother-in-law is homebound in a 24-hour senior facility, which is seeing problems itself.

“The facility is running out of food and medications. My brother-in-law is doing his best to supply whatever he can find to help everyone at the facility,” Balabanov said.

Balabanov’s brother-in-law cannot leave as Ukraine isn’t letting men ages 18-60 leave the country. “They can fight. They won’t let them leave,” he said.

It’s a heartbreaking situation for the family.

“My wife is crying for the last four days,” Balabanov said. “I don’t know how to explain what we feel. We do not understand how it could happen, and why. I cannot even understand it.”

Balabanov and his wife attended the Detroit rally for Ukraine on Feb. 27.

“We were there. We went to support Ukraine,” Balabanov said. “I was very happy that people were supporting our country. There were a lot of American people supporting Ukraine, some Russian people supporting Ukraine and some from Lithuania supporting Ukraine. I was surprised. It was a lot of people there.”

Balabanov says his brother-in-law and sister-in-law are under a lot of stress.

“They fear for my mother-in-law and the kids, and hope for international assistance to end this insanity,” Balabanov said.

“I hope they’ll be alright.”