Rabbi Yisrael Pinson discusses his family ties to Ukraine and the situation unfolding in the country.

My sister and her husband, Cherry and Rabbi Ariel Markovitch, are one of more than 30 Chabad emissaries in Kyiv and more than 200 in Ukraine. After three days of continuous attacks, they successfully escaped from Kyiv with their three children and crossed the border to Romania. They are currently living with my parents, the Chabad emissaries in Nice, France.

Since they landed in France last week, they are working around the clock helping members of their community to leave Ukraine. At the same time, they are working nonstop to get supplies and food to those who are still stranded and are under continuous curfew conditions with no access to food. The situation changes with every minute.

Family Ties

I last visited Kyiv in 2019. My family roots there run deep.

My great-grandfather Nachum Pinson studied in the famous Chabad Yeshiva as a teenager in the town of Lubavitch under the guidance of the fifth and sixth Rebbes. He raised a beautiful family in the town of Charkov and made a living as a businessman.

In 1939 he was arrested by the KGB for the sin of giving his kids a Jewish education and living an observant Jewish life. He was sent to the gulags in Siberia where he perished from famine and exhaustion at the young age of 57. A cousin sent me a newly discovered KGB file about Nachum and his three friends that were arrested at the same time.

For the first time I saw a picture of him as an inmate. A haunting look of a man who was tortured and forced to shave his beard … The Soviets succeeded in breaking Nachum, and he died alone away from his wife and kids. On the 22nd of Cheshvan we commemorate his yahrzeit, but we have no knowledge of the whereabouts of his final resting place.

As much as the picture of Nachum pained me beyond description, my visit to Ukraine infused me with infinite hope and joy. Inasmuch as my visit to Babi Yar reminded me of the cruelty of those who aspire to exterminate us, being there with my two nieces was a strong reminder that the Jewish people are stronger and more resilient than any of our haters. No bad news can change our optimism for a bright future for our people.

Four of Nachim’s children survived the war and went on to build families in the USA, Israel and Europe. My grandfather became one of the first emissaries of the Rebbe, opening Jewish schools in Morocco and Tunisia. In 2018, my sister Cherry (named after Nachum’s wife) and her family moved to Ukraine to open a branch of Chabad Young Professionals in Kyiv, the city from which they recently escaped.

We, at Chabad of Greater Downtown Detroit, are working with my sister and her husband to bring real-time updates on what is happening to the Jewish people in Ukraine to our local communities and identifying ways that we can help them.

Chabad has established a Ukrainian Relief Fund. Donate at www.chabad.org/special/campaigns/ukraine/donate.htm.