Jewish Young Professionals of Ann Arbor enjoyed an evening of ice skating on Feb. 16, hosted by the group’s Outdoors Club. The event took place at Buhr Ice Arena, which holds open skate on Sundays and Wednesday evenings. The weather was rainy, but that didn’t stop the event from going strong, as the arena is covered by a roof.

What was fun about this particular group of attendees was that skating skills ranged from first-timer to seasoned hockey player! Everyone had a really great time together and is looking forward to meeting again for another outdoors activity soon.

The Jewish Young Professionals division of the Jewish Federation of Greater Ann Arbor caters to individuals in their 20s and 30s. For more information and to get involved, contact Hilary Greenberg at hilary@jewishannarbor.org. Follow JYP on Facebook and Instagram at the handle @jypa2.