Ted Deutch has been a champion in Congress on issues of concern to the Jewish community — most notably, combating antisemitism, supporting the State of Israel and countering the threats posed by Iran.

American Jewish Committee (AJC) has appointed Ted Deutch, member of the U.S. House of Representatives and lifelong Jewish and pro-Israel activist, as the organization’s next Chief Executive Officer, effective Oct. 1.

AJC CEO David Harris, who has led the organization since 1990, will remain AJC CEO until Deutch assumes the role, after which he will stay on as a consultant for one year to assist in a seamless transition.

Currently serving his seventh term in Congress representing Broward and Palm Beach counties of South Florida, Deutch, a University of Michigan alum, is known for reaching across party lines to build bipartisan consensus. He has been a champion in Congress on issues of concern to the Jewish community — most notably, combating antisemitism, supporting the State of Israel and countering the threats posed by Iran.

Deutch said, “I have worked closely with AJC throughout my tenure in Congress and I am deeply honored to have been chosen to serve as the organization’s next CEO.

“I am wholeheartedly committed to furthering AJC’s nonpartisan, centrist approach, and will be steadfast in my efforts to advance the organization’s mission.”

Deutch continued, “AJC will continue to defend the global Jewish community whenever and wherever it is threatened — in America, Europe, Latin America, online, on campus, at the United Nations. It will prepare Jewish advocates to boldly and knowledgeably stand against antisemitism and other bigotries. And it will use the talent and power of innovative leaders of all ages to defend Israel’s rightful place in the world and expand the opportunities to transform the Middle East and the world under the Abraham Accords.”