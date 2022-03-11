A semifinalist for the JN’s 36 under 36, Elizabeth Parker has also made an impact on the local community, including Jewish individuals.

Since childhood, Elizabeth Parker has always had a passion for writing. “Growing up, I was interested in writing fiction,” the Clawson-based journalist and blog owner explains.

Parker, 35, who works as a managing editor at Troy-based BNP Media and runs two blogs, Books I Think You Should Read and Yes/No Detroit, majored in creative writing at the University of Michigan. “I originally wanted to go into creative writing because I wanted to be an author,” she says, “but I also enjoy working on magazines.”

Throughout her education at University of Michigan, Parker continued to write, winning a Hopwood Award — a major scholarship program — from the school in 2009 for her work.

Sharing Books with the World

Around the same time, in August 2009, Parker created the idea for her first blog, Books I Think You Should Read. “I had just graduated from U-M and had not yet found a job, so I wanted something to keep me busy,” she recalls. “I post books that I think others would enjoy or be interested in.”

Books I Think You Should Read includes book reviews, author interviews, giveaways and more. Since 2009, Parker has posted on the blog continuously — at least once a week — with the help of a guest writer, Becki Smith Bayley.

Parker says she owes Bayley credit for keeping the blog going strong throughout the pandemic, which hasn’t given Parker the usual time to post reviews and interviews on her own. Their teamwork helps give Parker’s audience of book lovers new content to regularly read.

An avid reader herself, Parker is currently reading Upgrade by Blake Crouch, which publishes in July. She also enjoys reading the work of local writers. “I usually like local Michigan authors,” she explains. “Kristina Riggle and Camille Pagán are great.”

Covering Detroit Lifestyle and Beyond

Yes/No Detroit, on the other hand, is a newer project born in January 2010. The blog was originally called Yes/No Films, a platform where Parker would give movies a review of “yes,” “no” or “maybe” rather than a star-based review. In 2017, she rebranded the blog into Yes/No Detroit, covering everything from travel to food to, of course, movies.

It’s “definitely a lot of local readers,” Parker says of the blog’s readership. Yet when she runs movie giveaways, she gets plenty of entries from out-of-state readers and fans.

“Lifestyle is interesting to me because it encompasses pretty much anything,” she explains. “I still enjoy writing about entertainment. Even though I rebranded my blog, I still write some movie reviews.”

Luckily, Parker’s work offers flexible hours, allowing employees to set their own work hours. Thanks to this opportunity, Parker devotes each morning to working on her blog before she begins her day job.

Making Waves in the Community

A semifinalist for the JN’s 36 under 36, Parker has also made an impact on the local community, including Jewish individuals.

In early 2021, after reading a local news article about a “Detroit Vaccine Hunters” group, she messaged one of the founders on Facebook to see if she could help.

The mission: booking COVID-19 vaccine appointments for people in need.

“At the time, appointments could only be booked for people ages 65 and up, and a lot of them weren’t able or didn’t know how to use the internet,” Parker explains. “I helped book vaccine appointments for them.”

Helping Metro Detroiters get these crucial vaccines contributed to a greater effort of keeping the community safe from the virus. “It was rewarding to be able to book these for people,” Parker says, “especially during a time when everyone was stressed about COVID and obtaining the vaccine.”

Parker also recently went on a Birthright trip to Israel. “It was amazing to see Israel,” she recalls. “I had wanted to go on Birthright in college, but was never able to, so I was very glad they extended the age range.”

Now, Parker continues to work on her two blogs and build up their audiences. “I’d love to grow my social following a bit more,” she says. “I recently hit 4,000 Instagram followers, and I have about 4,350 on Facebook and 7,900 on Twitter.”

She hopes that as the pandemic eases, she’ll also have more time to contribute book reviews to Books I Think You Should Read, her original passion project.

“I definitely would like to start reviewing a bit more on my book blog,” Parker says.