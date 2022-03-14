Instead of studying in college like most people his age, Joseph Icikson decided to serve as a soldier in one of the world’s most dangerous war zones.

While there are many soldiers throughout Israel who serve for various reasons from the U.S. some choose to follow in their family’s footsteps. That’s exactly what Joseph Icikson, whose grandparents live in Metro Detroit, decided to do.

Joseph Icikson of New York, age 22, is an active soldier in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). Instead of studying in college like most people his age, he decided to serve as a soldier in one of the world’s most dangerous war zones.

Joseph shared his pride with the Detroit Jewish News over an email saying it’s an honor to serve. “I am truly lucky to have the opportunity to continue the legacy of both my family and all of the Jewish people. It’s amazing to see how far we’ve come from where we were not too long ago,” he wrote.

Joseph’s grandparents are William and Esther Icikson. They spoke over the phone with the Jewish News, saying how happy they are after hearing their grandson wanted to follow their example. “Israel was very special and deep in our heart because I served in the army and my husband fought for Israel. So, it’s very special,” Esther said.

William is also a survivor of the Holocaust, who suffered and lost other family during World War II.

“If the Jewish people had an army 80 years ago, we wouldn’t have had the Holocaust. Through his actions — and those of his fellow soldiers — the IDF is ensuring that the horrors we have seen in the Holocaust were not in vain, and that these atrocities will never happen again,” William said.

Esther went on to explain how Joseph’s love for Israel started when he was a young boy. “We’ve traveled to Israel many times, and we talked about Israel all the time. I think it was when he was a little boy, he developed a love for the land.

“When he graduated high school, he went to the Mechina and he developed a very special feeling and he decided he wanted to stay in Israel. He made aliyah and went to the army,” she added.

Esther says Joseph keeps in touch with his family regularly and when he can he makes trips back to the states.

Organizations like the Lone Soldier Program with the Friends of the Israel Defense Forces (FIDF) help some active soldiers stay in touch with family in the states.

Paula Lebowitz, director of Michigan’s chapter of the FIDF, says the organization was founded by Holocaust survivors back in 1981 and helps to ensure soldiers are taken care of.

“I think it’s just important to stay connected and make sure those soldiers have everything they need because they’re far away from home in a place that’s kind of scary, and we want them to be safe. We want them to feel connected, and we want them to know that they can reach out to FIDF for anything,” Lebowitz said.

Esther says the Lone Soldier program is terrific and she was able to see Joseph last summer. “We are very proud of him. Joseph has a family that supports him, and his adoptive family and friends make sure that they can help any time he needs help … everybody should be very proud of these young people.”

For more information about the FIDF or the Lone Soldier program, visit www.fidf.org/how-we-help/lone-soldiers/.