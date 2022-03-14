Community, passion and philanthropy meet at U-M event.

On the night of Saturday, Feb. 19, 26 young Jewish professionals attended an event with the University Musical Society (UMS), sponsored by Nicole and Matt Lester.

The event included a pre-reception at the Bell Tower Hotel, with appearances by University of Michigan Hillel Executive Director Tilly Shemer, NEXTGen Detroit Director Tomer Moked and JFMD Shaliach Yiftah Leket. UMS president Matthew VanBesien provided a welcome speech and overview of the performance. Then, as the group walked to the Hill Auditorium, they could hear a medley of tunes from Fiddler on the Roof performed on the Charles Baird Carillon by current graduate student and Hillel student leader Kevin Lieberman.

This semi-staged concert performance of Fiddler on the Roof featured the Grand Rapids Symphony playing the first-ever live performance of John Williams’ orchestral arrangement of the movie score, which premiered over 50 years ago. This unique collaboration explored the beloved musical and its timeless theme of “Tradition!” through a modern lens and proved relevant given the current conflict in Ukraine.

This production offered a group of 14 musical theater students from the University of Michigan School of Music, Theater & Dance a different educational opportunity — the chance to perform alongside Broadway actors in a production led by a professional creative team, including Broadway director Sarna Lapine, music director Andy Einhorn, and lead actors Chuck Cooper (Tevye) and Loretta Ables Sayre (Golde). And did they deliver, with a marvelous performance by all!

In this age, where, according to the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), antisemitism is at an all-time high since tracking began in 1979, seeing classical old Yiddish-language stories of Sholem Aleichem, acted on stage by people of diverse backgrounds, ethnicities and beliefs, was nothing short of remarkable.

Fiddler on the Roof explores the tension between tradition and evolving norms in Anatevka, a poor Jewish shtetl (village), in early 20th-century Russia. Tevye — the dairyman — extols the traditions that govern Anatevka, as he dreams of a more comfortable existence and seeks to arrange favorable marriages for his daughters. His daughters, on the other hand, long to depart from tradition, and the shtetl faces imminent threats to its existence from pogroms — the deadly antisemitic massacres that displaced scores of Jewish communities in Czarist Russia.

Seeing an African American actor portray Tevye and a performer of Asian descent play Golde, in addition to the diverse backgrounds of key student actors, was transformational. It allowed audiences of all backgrounds, faiths and religions to relate, connect and explore Jewish culture and story through their personal lenses.

I believe that the Jewish story is not only our story — it is ours to share, expand and cultivate a willing audience to embrace it. Whether through their personal or professional experience, that is what Fiddler on the Roof provided.

UMS President VanBesien told me that student actors of different faiths struggled with what they perceived as their inability to adequately present a culture not their own and their concern in expressing it. Through their struggle and educational journey, they allowed us, the audience, to contemplate our own approach to the story and journey of the characters. It was apparent, appreciated and embraced by the audience.

The story extends beyond the performers, and the overwhelming presence of young Jewish professionals from Metro Detroit shows how community, passion and philanthropy come together:

Community, the NEXTGen-age professionals came together to learn, engage and get involved in building and invigorating a post-pandemic Jewish community.

Passion, seeing how the passion for the arts and culture through involvement with UMS, students and professionals alike led with their hearts and enthusiasm.

Philanthropy, seeing our philanthropic dollars invested in the arts and having Nicole Lester and her parents present to share her family’s love and commitment to the arts and building a vibrant, invested and forward-thinking community.

On behalf of everyone in attendance, we would like to thank Matt and Nicole Lester for making this evening possible. Through Matt’s role as Jewish Federation of Metro Detroit President, he made it possible to connect, explore and act on all three elements above. May we be so lucky to continue engaging meaningfully, as an inclusive community, in the areas that we’re passionate, committed and united to support philanthropically.