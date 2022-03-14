Twenty-three teen athletes will represent Detroit at the revived JCC Maccabi Games this summer in San Diego.

The roster is set.

The Maccabi Games were canceled in 2020 and 2021 by the JCC Association of North America because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Not bad. Our allotment was 40 athletes, so we got more than 50% of that,” said Karen Gordon, Detroit’s delegation head, about the size of the Motor City Maccabi Games contingent.

“I’m so excited these kids are going,” Gordon said.

There aren’t enough Detroit athletes to form a team in any of the team sports, so Detroit athletes will join with athletes from other delegations on teams.

Here’s a list of Detroit athletes who will compete in San Diego (golf, swimming and tennis are individual sports):

14U baseball — Drew and Eli Edelstein, Ari Gottlieb, Alexander Scheinfeld.

14U boys basketball (3 vs. 3) — Ari Ellis.

16U boys basketball (3 vs. 3) — Gideon Lopatin, Shmuel Shottenstein.

16U girls soccer — Eva and Vivienne Alfonso, Sydney Goldman.

Dance — Emily Feinstein, Addison Fenster, Madison Kraft.

Girls basketball — Layla Hill, Grace Kleinfeldt.

Golf — Alex Lustig.

Hockey — Aiden Ben-Ezra, Brennan Gesund, Aaron Goldman, Lucas Hutten, Braylon Juszak.

Swimming — Megan Zelmanov.

Tennis — Sarah Krivichkin.

The Maccabi Games will be held July 31 through Aug. 5, hosted by the Lawrence Family JCC.

Founded in 1982, the Maccabi Games have grown into the largest Jewish sports competition in North America.

This is the 40th year for the Maccabi Games. Detroit was a host city in 2019, the last time the Maccabi Games were held.