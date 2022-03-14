Part of the program will also include money-saving tips, such as encouraging people to examine the use of packaged foods compared with cheaper alternatives for many meals.

Passover can be one of the most expensive holidays on the Jewish calendar, and for the Orthodox community, who purchase many more kosher-for-Passover specialty products and carry out extensive additional cleaning, the cost can be thousands of dollars, causing financial stress.

Even for those who consider themselves to be less observant, the costs associated with putting on a seder — especially with a large family or group of friends — can be alarming.

JVS + Kadima joined forces with Jewish Family Service and Lev Detroit to offer “Planning Your Pesach Budget: Simple Steps for a Stress-Free Seder.” This free, interactive Zoom workshop on Thursday, March 24, from 8-9 p.m. will provide tips on creating a budget for an affordable Yom Tov celebration and is presented by JVS + Kadima’s Julia Tapper, a financial educator and housing counselor who is certified by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Tapper is also a trained Mesila coach (a financial coaching program for Orthodox Jews) with 10 years of experience counseling Orthodox families on financial issues.

Tapper explained the thought process behind the event. “We were looking at what holidays were the most expensive for the Jewish community, and Passover is a one of those holidays which is both long and has many components,” she said. “If you are religious, there are potentially many foods and products that you need to purchase, which can be overwhelming if you don’t have a budget or know how to save money.”

For a family with six adults, Tapper estimates it could cost upwards of $5,000 for an Orthodox family to celebrate Passover. During the program, she will discuss budgeting and having shopping lists for different categories of expenses. Tapper’s shopping list covers everything from tomato sauce and baking chocolate to plastic tablecloths and scouring pads. Expenses and prioritizations are similarly detailed, including sections for Erev Pesach, Aliyah Laregel, food, clothing and shoes, and expenses on Yom Tov. Participants in the program will be encouraged to look at expenses in several different ways: as a necessity, a possibility or a luxury.

Part of the program will also include money-saving tips, such as encouraging people to examine the use of packaged foods compared with cheaper alternatives for many meals. An example might be comparing the cost of pre-packaged kosher waffles for Passover with sticking to matzah and cream cheese for breakfast or making homemade matzah meal pancakes. There will also be time to discuss applying the budgeting knowledge gained from this year’s holiday to next year’s; for example, storing disposable items, looking at foods that weren’t used and can be saved for the following year, and noting which products weren’t needed at all.

“Although our program focuses on the Orthodox community who may have greater costs at this time of year, Pesach is still an expensive time for everyone, so we hope the advice will be helpful to others in the community, too,” Tapper said.

In addition, Jewish Family Service recognizes that the Yomim Tovim can sometimes be a financial strain, so is providing food gift cards to help qualifying families prepare for Pesach. Applications for assistance are at www.jfsdetroit.org/Passover. For more information, contact Lev Detroit at (248) 970-2040 or passover@jfsdetroit.org.

To join the Pesach budget workshop, go to Zoom Meeting ID: 824 0078 8052; Password: chametz; Call-in Number: 1-646-558-8656. For more information, call Lev Detroit at 248-970-2040 or email passover@jfsdetroit.org.