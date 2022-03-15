Noah Adamczyk scored a game-high 15 points and the Black Hawks beat Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 62-35 on March 3 to earn a share of the Oakland Activities Association White Division championship.

Noah Adamczyk and the Bloomfield Hills High School boys basketball team did what they needed to do.

Adamczyk scored a game-high 15 points and the Black Hawks beat Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 62-35 on March 3 to earn a share of the Oakland Activities Association White Division championship.

Bloomfield Hills and Lake Orion each finished 6-2 in league play.

Two days before it defeated Stoney Creek (0-8), Bloomfield Hills rallied for a 52-50 win over Lake Orion.

Adamczyk scored 17 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter of that game. Also, the star junior point guard caused a Lake Orion turnover that resulted in the winning free throws.

Bloomfield Hills opened Division 1 district play with a 60-46 victory March 7 over West Bloomfield. Adamczyk had 28 points in that game.