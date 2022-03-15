More than 100 people attend program with Supreme Court Justice Richard Bernstein.

Over 100 Jews came together March 7 for the grand opening of the Chabad Jewish Community Center located in Auburn Hills. The event featured a ribbon-cutting, building dedication, live music and a talk by Michigan Supreme Court Justice Richard Bernstein.

More than two years after opening the Chabad Jewish Center of Troy, Rabbi Menachem and Chana Caytak took the next step in Fall 2021: signing a lease for the JCC after operating out of multiple locations for the two years prior.

The center is focusing on reaching out to Jews who live throughout northern Oakland County, including Troy, Rochester, Rochester Hills and even out to Lake Orion, as well as east, going into Macomb County.

Located in the heart of downtown Auburn Hills, the Chabad JCC will be a base for everything Jewish and for every type of Jew, regardless of affiliation or observance, with children, teen, Oakland University and community programming.

“The goal of the center is to provide a home for every Jew in the area”, said Rabbi Menachem Caytak. “The Jewish Community Center is following the vision of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Schneersohn, accepting every Jew, regardless of their background or upbringing.”

Many members of the community, who had never engaged in Jewish communal events before Caytak knocked on their doors, spoke at the event.

Rabbi Kasriel Shemtov, vice president of Chabad Lubavitch of Michigan, says it’s an exciting opportunity to start a JCC in this location with the warmth and spirit of creating and being there for the community.

“Many people walking in here were not involved in any formal Jewish organization, but now they’re here, and this is a place that can unite them, and everyone can grow in their spirit and connection with community and God,” Shemtov said. “Every Jew has it within them, and all you need is to create a space and shine a light and everyone comes together. In a time like this when so much is happening around the world and everyone is concerned, this is what we need. We need unity of mind and unity of spirit. When we can care and be there for each other, we can also be there for people around the world, too.”

Also in attendance were Padma Kuppa, state representative for Michigan’s 41st House District, and Maqbool Tahir, president of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community Michigan Chapter, representing the new JCC’s connection to the general community.

“We are just a couple miles from here, so this is our neighbor,” Tahir said. “We have been very good friends with the Jewish community, and we welcome them here and also want to invite them as well. They can visit our community center any time they like.”

Even while being pulled in many different directions, Caytak knows the significance the night held.

“I think this is the beginning of a major step for the Jewish community,” he said. “This is going to be the one-stop base for everything Jewish. The fact probably 130-140 Jews packed in here to celebrate a Jewish beginning means it’s a vibrant and growing community. It’s literally one person at a time, looking at every person — not for what they do, not where they come from — but who they are. If they’re Jewish and have a Jewish soul, that’s enough.”

Caytak also announced they’re going to be holding services at the center and are starting a Sunday school this fall.

“This is the beginning of something big,” Caytak said. “Stay tuned.”