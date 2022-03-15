Professionally, Robert “Rob” Wachler had a long career as a haberdasher.

Several weeks have passed since Robert “Rob” Wachler, 68, died in his Pleasant Ridge home on Feb. 21, 2022, of an auditory nerve tumor. In that time, his mother, Barbara Wachler, said she hasn’t stopped “hearing love stories from anyone, males as well as females, who ever had any contact with him. People are saying, ‘He changed my life.’” That’s because, for all his accomplishments in business and charitable work, Rob found his biggest success in life through his human relationships.

Professionally, Rob had a long career as a haberdasher. For more than 25 years, he was associated with Nashville-based clothier Tom James Company in Southfield.

Earlier, Rob worked in the Wachler family’s former Osmuns and John Kent clothing stores, and as a manager at the former Jacobson’s store in Birmingham.

His retailing and relationship-building abilities served Rob well as board chair of Threads for Success. The nonprofit organization he founded in 2006 has mentored more than 1,000 young men graduating from high school. The culmination is each graduate receiving a top-quality, custom-fitted suit, complete with shirt and tie, to look his most professional at business and academic interviews.

Rob was born in Detroit on May 26, 1953, to Barbara and the late Norman Wachler, a longtime executive of the nonprofit agency JARC. Rabbi M. Robert Syme officiated at Rob’s bar mitzvah at Temple Israel in Detroit. The Wachlers later moved to Huntington Woods.

Karen Wachler adored her big brother. “From as long as I could remember, people of all ages were always so drawn to Rob,” she said. “I felt like the luckiest person in the world because it was like living backstage with a rock star!”

Prior to college, Rob joined the Peace Corps. He met his future wife and fellow volunteer, Judy Coomes of Chicago, flying from New York to Tunisia in North Africa. They taught English before returning to Detroit in 1977. Their wedding day was Dec. 16, 1978.

“Throughout our 45 years together, we were often surprised and delighted by each new stage of loving each other,” Judy Wachler said. “I feel that we reached a pinnacle in our last year as Rob’s disease progressed. As his life was drawing to a close, we spoke often of this pure and intense love we had discovered in those sad yet beautiful days.”

Devoted to Family

The Wachler daughters, Sarah and Amy, were born during the family’s 11 years in Huntington Woods. The family’s final move was to Pleasant Ridge in 1990. Judy, a teacher, said she and Rob were active parents at their daughters’ schools.

Amy Wachler said her father “worked hard but was always present.” They shared a bond as marathon runners. “This January in Houston, I reached a goal I had worked hard at — running a marathon under 3 hours,” Amy said. “He was so excited seeing me run the race of my life. Dad was (virtually) with me every step.” The next day he told her he was starting hospice.

Both daughters hold fond memories of watching their dad at his clothing stores. “He sold some of the finest clothing in the world,” said Amy. “But my dad didn’t just help people get dressed for work; he helped them get ready for life. With Threads for Success, he helped students get dressed for their future with confidence.”

“Dad felt like a lighthouse to my family — me, my sister and my mom,” Sarah Wachler Philip said. “He was always the steady beacon you could go to for advice or to ask questions.”

Sarah had an opportunity during a summer college break to work at a guest ranch in Jackson Hole, Wyo. Her “unparalleled dad” quickly decided to “take a week out of his life and drive out west with me.” Staying another five days, they took overnight backpacking trips. When Sarah felt scared for him to leave, Rob said, “‘You need to do this on your own. You’re going to have an adventure. You’re going to be fine.’” The “nudge” he gave “built confidence that I could handle different situations.”

Her children, ages 13, 11 and 8, always got a week alone with their grandparents each year. “Dad took my oldest son, Jack, then 11, to the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y.,” Sarah said. “He’d play Spiderman on the floor with his youngest grandson, Miles, and they would go sledding.” As for his granddaughter Sam — “she was his princess.” It was special for the family in January when, in spite of his illness, Rob participated in Jack’s bar mitzvah in Ohio.

Rob Wachler is survived by his wife, Judy; daughters, Sarah (Ben) Philip of Columbus, Ohio, and Amy (fiancé, Francis Sams) Wachler of Boston; grandchildren, Jack, Samantha and Miles Philip; mother, Barbara Wachler; and sister, Karen (Charley Stern) Wachler.

He was the son of the late Norman Wachler and brother of the late Judith Ann Wachler.

Memorial contributions may be designated to Threads for Success at

threadsforsuccess.org.

A private funeral gathering took place Feb. 22. A celebration of his life is being planned for Memorial Day Weekend.