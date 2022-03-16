Elle Hartje was named to the all-ECAC first team.

Elle Hartje has had a remarkable sophomore season with the Yale University women’s hockey team.

As the regular season came to a close in early March, the sophomore forward from Bloomfield Hills led the Bulldogs with 16 goals and she had a team single-season record 34 assists for 50 total points.

Her point total at the time was the most for any Yale women’s hockey player in the last 37 years, and she ranked third in NCAA Division I in assists per game and 10th in points per game.

Yale advanced to the ECAC playoff championship game March 5, but lost 2-1 in overtime to Colgate, a team it had shut out twice in two previous meetings this season.

Earlier in the week, Hartje was named to the all-ECAC first team.

Despite the loss to Colgate, Yale (25-8-1) had a good shot to get an all-large berth in the NCAA tournament.

Yale didn’t play in the 2020-21 season, which was canceled by the NCAA because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hartje spent the season in Bratislava, Slovakia, playing for a club team and the Slovakian national team.

The Detroit Country Day School grad’s maternal grandparents were born and got married in Bratislava. An aunt lived there until she was 4.