It was a long day at Ten Pin Alley in Tecumseh for the Frankel Jewish Academy bowling team.

Frankel bowlers normally compete in the individual and team portions of the MHSAA regional tournament at Ten Pin over two days — individual on Thursday instead of the scheduled day Saturday, and team on Friday, the scheduled day.

But the Jaguars bowled only on Thursday this season (Feb. 24) because a snowstorm delayed the start of competition Friday (Feb. 25) by several hours.

“Ten Pin Alley, the MHSAA and host school for the regional are always wonderful to work with and accommodating for us, and that was particularly the case this year,” said Frankel coach Joe Bernstein.

“Doing everything on Thursday was the best idea for us. I didn’t want to force our bowlers make a decision to continue bowling or go home Friday afternoon (for Shabbos) if there was a chance to qualify for state.”

Bernstein said Frankel’s five bowlers each rolled the equivalent of 12 games over three-to- four hours with about a half-hour break Feb. 24. No substitutes were available to give the five a rest.

“People don’t think bowling is a tiresome sport, but when you roll that many games very quickly, it’s tiring,” Bernstein said.

Frankel senior Eli Gordon said he felt fine at the beginning of the day in his first three individual games, then started tiring, but he perked up “probably because I was getting used to bowling a lot.

“I actually liked bowling the individual and team rounds in the same day. It was fun, and we didn’t have to drive to Tecumseh twice (Tecumseh is about a 75-minute trek from Frankel).”

Gordon finished 36th among 80 bowlers in the individual regional competition with 866 for six games. The 173 he rolled in his last game was his highest score of the six.

The top 10 individual finishers qualified for state.

Frankel’s Charlie LaBelle was 40th with 848. Adam State (59th with 719), Ben Taylor-Abt (67th with 675) and Meir Shomer (68th with 673) also competed for the Jaguars.

Frankel finished 10th among 15 teams with 2799. The team competition starts with six Baker games (team members alternate shots) and finishes with three regular games.

The top three teams qualified for state.

There were 17 bowlers on the Frankel team this season, the most in Bernstein’s eight years as coach, “and probably the most in program history,” he said.

“These guys are quintessential student-athletes. I haven’t checked, but we have to have the highest or close to the highest team GPA at our school.”

Six seniors were on Frankel bowling team this season: Gordon, LaBelle, State, Andy Tukel, Daniel Stryk and Oz Gamer.

There were five juniors: Taylor-Abt, Aiden Schafer, Evan and Ethan Weitzman and Zion Rozin.

Sophomores Jonah Miller, Avi Shere and Ari Michaels and freshmen Shomer, Brody Fleishman and Areyh Gamer rounded out the roster.

Langan’s All Star Lanes in Walled Lake is Frankel’s home base.

