Frankel Jewish Academy (FJA) teaches that a strong connection to Israel is essential to the maintenance of a strong Jewish people.

“Never shall I forget those things, even were I condemned to live as long as God Himself. Never,” wrote Holocaust survivor Elie Wiesel in his poem Never Shall I Forget.

“We shall never forget” is often repeated on Yom HaShoah, Holocaust Remembrance Day, to mourn the death of more than 6 million Jewish people. Six million mothers, fathers, brothers, sisters and friends. Now, more than ever before, it is the time to unify and push back against world leaders who attempt to revive world powers of the past.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is one of as many as 400,000 Jewish people still living in the European country of Ukraine. Zelensky’s grandfather was the only brother of four who survived the Holocaust. Zelensky has displayed tremendous bravery; the Ukrainian embassy in Britain says Zelensky refused United States’ offers to escort him away from Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital city. Zelensky made clear to the U.S., “I need ammunition, not a ride.”

Babyn Yar, the site of the massacre of 33,000 Jews in World War II, is home to a Holocaust memorial site. This area was a recent victim of Russia’s attacks on the 31-year-old independent country of Ukraine. After breaking off from the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics in 1991, Ukraine is once again under scrutiny.

In modern times, Zionist movements are often obstructed by misinterpretation in the media and across the world. Frankel Jewish Academy (FJA) teaches that a strong connection to Israel is essential to the maintenance of a strong Jewish people.

By maintaining a concrete connection to Israel, we preserve an influential Jewish community. When the Jewish people are banded together, we are able to condemn antisemitism and world leaders attempting to disrupt our self-sufficiency. Now is the time to combat antisemitism. Now is the time to support Israel. It is our responsibility to respond, and condemn, any and all forms of antisemitism across the world. If enough people hear and read bigoted statements, we will lose our ability to assert our free will.

While events like the Russian invasion into Ukraine may seem rather irrelevant to the tasks presented in our everyday lives, we must understand its similarities to Adolf Hitler’s 1939 invasion of Poland. Hitler’s invasion was a sign of his intention to not only obtain more land, but also more influence. This invasion of a bordering country, like the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian conflict, would be the first act of Hitler’s regime, and the beginning of the genocide of 6 million Jewish people. Citizens of the world must not let Russia’s attack on its western neighbor lead to invasions on North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) territory or any other independent nations.

Many politicians refer to the Russian invasion as an “unprovoked attack,” similar to Hitler’s assault on Poland. It is our obligation to educate ourselves on the reality of the current situation and support Jewish people in Ukraine by donating resources and supporting organizations for those attempting to flee to a neighboring country.

Additionally, we should support Zionist organizations because with the current trajectory of world annexation, it is impossible to predict how our right to freedom of religion, or our Israeli homeland, may be targeted in the future.

Harry Shaevsky is a sophomore at Frankel Jewish Academy. This is the first in a series of essays from students at Metro Detroit day schools.