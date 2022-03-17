For thousands of Jewish customers, his service helps provide full kosher travel experience.

Since he was just 14 years old, Sruli (Michael) Klein has made it a mission to help people. The CEO and founder of Klein’s Rentals, a resource that assists Jewish families in creating a full kosher vacation experience, launched his first business in high school — a landscaping company.

Before he was 15 and able to legally drive, Klein, now 26, hired two full-time employees. Later, he started a property restoration company to help people recover from disaster damage.

That idea of giving back has always been at the forefront of Klein’s business ventures. When he noticed a gap in services that help the Jewish community have a full kosher vacation — a not always-easy endeavor — he realized there was an opportunity to create a business that specifically catered to this under-served need.

“Throughout COVID, I noticed everybody was in lockdown and eager to travel again,” Klein recalls of how the Oak Park-headquartered business was born. “But even before that, I noticed when growing up with my family and going on vacation, and being a kosher Orthodox Jew, having a kosher vacation was very limiting.”

Taking Away the Stress From Vacation Planning

Klein explains that it’s often difficult for Jews who keep kosher to find kosher food outside of big cities and especially in areas without sizable Jewish populations.

“Even separate from food, there are things like being able to rent kosher cooking items or kosher plates — simple stuff like that can be a hassle on vacation,” he says.

Klein’s Rentals aims to take away the stress of securing everything necessary for a full kosher vacation experience, from freezers to barbecues to even basketball hoops and baby cribs.

“I thought about what I would need in a vacation and traveling with a large group,” Klein says, noting that most of his clients travel in sizable groups of 20-45 people. “I tried to create a one-stop shop for a kosher traveler without having to compromise or miss on any aspect of their vacation.”

Klein’s Rentals can help with all elements of vacation planning, including finding a vacation villa house to rent. The business, which serves 1,200 families nationwide each year (roughly 10,000 individuals), also partners with different synagogues and local rabbis in various cities to help set up kosher items in rental homes for families.

“A newer service we recently added a few months ago is kosher personal shopping,” Klein says. Right now, the business’ main target area is Orlando, Fla., which Klein explains is quickly becoming the No. 1 Jewish travel destination in the country.

“Kosher food in Orlando is very limited,” he adds. “When we started kosher personal shopping, customers simply provide us with the kosher groceries or items they need, and we’ll go out and shop for them, stocking their fridge and their house with everything they need.”

That way, when customers arrive, they can “focus on their family and their vacation and have a great time,” Klein continues.

Serving Customers Nationwide

Outside of Orlando, Klein’s Rentals works with clients traveling to New York, New Jersey, California, Miami and even Up North Michigan, like Mackinac Island. All rental items are stored in a large warehouse full of thousands of products that clients can use for their full kosher vacation experience.

Now, Klein is gearing up for the busiest travel period of the year — Passover. “We expect to help thousands of people for Passover,” he says.

“I would love it when you think of planning a kosher vacation, that anybody in the country automatically thinks of Klein’s Rentals,” he says.

He even hopes to one day potentially branch his business out to Israel, a major destination spot for the Jewish community. “We have a lot of customers that ask us about helping them in Israel,” Klein adds, in addition to requests for vacations in Greece. “That’s definitely a goal for us.”

In the meantime, however, as he builds his dream business, Klein continues to give back to those in need.

“I was raised to always work hard to create opportunities for myself and for my family,” Klein says, who also supports Yad Ezra, Oak Park EZ-Roll and mentors young Jewish entrepreneurs in the area. “I was raised to help others and to give back, to help them be successful in what they do.”