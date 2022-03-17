Why a Shabbaton? “The pandemic has changed us — it’s time for us to reconnect with one another and find community. We are seeking new levels of meaningfulness and spiritual nourishment through the CSZ community,” said Rabbi Yoni Dahlen.

Do you ever put the next steps of your Jewish journey in the “someday” section of your calendar? We’ve all been there. And honestly, many of us are there right now. But Congregation Shaarey Zedek (CSZ) is ready to say that “someday” is here!

CSZ will hold a Shabbaton the weekend of March 25-26 with special guest Josh Warshawsky, an internationally known performer, composer and rabbi. Originally from Deerfield, Ill., Josh has shared his original melodies with more than 100 Jewish communities throughout the U.S., Canada, the U.K. and Israel. He has released four albums of Jewish music with a fifth one scheduled for release during the week of the Shabbaton.

“The Shabbaton will jump start our Jewish journey together. We want to be able to build on and enhance this journey through our holidays and the activities we do together.”

The Shabbaton is open to all: families, singles, children and non-Jewish spouses and partners.

“Anyone ready to come together for a really wonderful weekend full of great music, great friendship, and opportunities for a mindful, purposeful, meaningful experience,” Dahlen said.

An Interview with Rabbi Warshawsky

Rabbi Josh Warshawsky serves as the rabbi-in-residence of the Solomon Schechter Day School of Metropolitan Chicago. He was ordained as a rabbi in May 2019 from the Ziegler School of Rabbinic Studies in Los Angeles and has spent the past 20 summers at Camp Ramah in Wisconsin, and the last nine summers also teaching and performing at Ramah camps across the country. He lives in Columbus, Ohio, with his wife, Adina Allen.

Last month, Rabbi Dahlen was able to interview Rabbi Josh. Here are some highlights from that conversation.

Rabbi Dahlen: Could you tell us just a little bit about your career?

Rabbi Josh: I went to Israel for a year before I went to college, and I studied at the Columbia University and the Jewish Theological Seminary. I love studying Jewish text and Hebrew, and so I wanted to continue learning. While I was in school, I needed a job and found one at a Hebrew school in the area that was looking for a music teacher. I said, “I play guitar. I went to summer camp. I think I could probably do that.” So I did, and I learned a lot about what it meant to create music and community for people.

Rabbi Dahlen: Why did you decide to pursue ordination?

Rabbi Josh: I like Judaism. I like music. I like doing the things that I do, but maybe there’s something else that’s out there for me. Jews are a meaning- making people, right? That’s what we do. When we say a brachah, a blessing, we’re noticing a moment in time and saying this moment is important to me. We say a blessing when we light candles for Shabbat. This moment is important to me.

We’re trying to live lives of meaning and purpose and trying to figure out how we can be a better version of ourselves today than we were yesterday. When I realized that’s so embedded in all that Judaism is, I wanted to share that with as many people as possible.

Rabbi Dahlen: I’m wondering if you have any thoughts on why prayer with intentionality can be so hard for us. How can we get into a place where prayer speaks to us as opposed to feeling like it’s a structured obligation?

Rabbi Josh: When I talk to kids about prayer and about Judaism, I say it’s all about awareness. It’s about noticing the things happening in the world around us. You have to give yourself a chance to look at what the words are saying — how amazing, how awesome, how different are all of God’s creations.

Each one of us has our own purpose. Each one of us has our own reason for being here. And that means that we also each come with our own expectations when we enter a sanctuary for prayer. Maybe there’s a moment that isn’t as empowering or as exciting or as crying or as uplifting for you, but maybe that moment is for the next person. The idea of coming together in community is to hold each other up so that somebody else can have their moment of prayer.

And then I can have my moment in prayer, and altogether we’re creating something where it’s meaningful for someone at every moment and maybe not for you the whole time, but that’s what it means to be a part of a community — to lift each other up.

Rabbi Dahlen: Like you said, these things can speak to us on completely different levels — powerful, beautiful levels. I think you do a remarkable job of bringing our attention to some of those pieces of liturgy. And in that way, your music isn’t so performative as it is an open invitation to come and join in liturgy. How do you shape your music that way?

Rabbi Josh: I think there’s something powerful that happens when music is shared in community, right? There’s something that goes beyond just the music itself. There’s an energy that’s created when you get to sing with people in one space. In some ways, we haven’t gotten to do as much of that in recent times as we had in the past, but I’m hoping that we can get back even more to what it means to be in the same room with people and lift each other up with song.

We record our music live and post it on YouTube. You can see we’re crafting the music together in one space. We want people to experience what it’s like when the music was originally created. We do that in communities. We can go into these spaces and sing it in that same way and lift it up and build that same kind of energy with a different group of people, and it sounds and feels different. It has a whole new creative aspect to it when you get to sing in different communities, but still with that same energetic vibe.

Rabbi Dahlen: The theme of our Shabbaton this year is “Someday … Is Here.” These last few years of the pandemic have been a drain on all of us. We’re hoping that this will be a good opportunity for us to put all that aside. What is your “someday” moment? What is something that’s inspiring you right now and something that you’re working on?

Rabbi Josh: My someday is exactly what we’re doing for the Shabbaton. It’s getting to come back together with people in community. I really, really miss that. I’m gearing up for a whole spring of renewal, of renewing our sacred spaces, renewing our sanctuaries and coming back to what it means to sing together and gather together.

And, for me, it’s also about noticing the things that are happening in our lives and giving those moments importance. I think prayer gives us the perfect opportunity to do that. So, I’m trying to develop a more consistent and better prayer practice for myself.

See the unabridged interview below.

Watch a sample of Rabbi Josh’s music at www.youtube.com/c/JoshWarshawsky.

Details

Friday, March 25

Family Shabbat

Dinner, 6 p.m.

Bring the kids and together we’ll say the meal prayers, sing Shabbat songs and get to know one another over a dairy meal. Cost: $10 per adult, $5 per child ages 2-12.

Then, refresh your soul with Kabbalat Shabbat and Ma’ariv services led by the CSZ clergy and featuring guest Rabbi Josh Warshawsky at 7 p.m.

Following services, CSZ Village invites young professionals (ages 21-45) to stick around for drinks, desserts and learning with Rabbi Yoni Dahlen at Kiddush and Kibbitz – Young Professionals Oneg at 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 26

Timely Torah, 9 a.m.

Shabbat Morning Services, 10 a.m.

Grab some coffee and nosh as Rabbi Dahlen guides conversation on the weekly Torah portion, followed by a Shabbat morning service and lunch. CSZ clergy and Rabbi Josh Warshawsky will guide us through a new way of looking at ritual and song. Shabbat lunch follows services, and age-appropriate activities for children will be available.

Free Concert, 8:30 p.m.

Join us as we conclude Shabbat and welcome in the new week with the renewing magic of Havdalah and a concert featuring Rabbi Josh Warshawsky, which is also open to the public.

For details, registrations and more, visit shaareyzedek.org/shabbaton.