Chudler didn’t exactly get an easy draw at state in the 135-pound bracket.

Jack Chudler lost both of his matches March 4 at the MHSAA Division 2 individual state wrestling tournament.

But the Orchard Lake St. Mary’s sophomore didn’t leave Ford Field in Detroit unhappy. Just making it to state was good enough for him this year.

“I really didn’t expect to be there,” he said. “I thought I wrestled well at state, and the experience will help me in the future.”

He was pinned by St. Clair Shores Lakeshore’s Aaron Lucio in 2:18 in his opening match.

Lucio went on to win the weight class championship as expected and finish the season with a 54-0 record.

Cole Riedel of St. John’s pinned Chudler in 2:48 in wrestle-back’s, ending Chudler’s time at the tournament and leaving him with a 24-10 season record.

There were plenty of reasons for Chudler to celebrate post-season success before he got to the state tournament.

He was the 135-pound champion at the Warren Fitzgerald district, and he finished fourth at the Adrian regional, earning a state tournament berth.

“Winning districts was a big goal for me this season, and I did it,” Chudler said. “Also, being a district champion gave me a better draw for regionals, which helped me get to state.”