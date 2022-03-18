Chosid went 8-for-17 at the plate in the season-opening four games for a .389 average.

Ben Chosid is off to a hot start with the hot Kalamazoo College baseball team.

The senior shortstop from Ann Arbor had two hits in the Hornets’ 8-6 win over Manchester on March 6 in Indianapolis in the second game of a doubleheader.

Kalamazoo swept that twin bill after another doubleheader sweep of Manchester (0-7) a day earlier.

Chosid went 8-for-17 at the plate in the season-opening four games for a .389 average. He scored four runs and drove in three.

The Ann Arbor Huron High School grad batted .320 and had 26 RBI last season in 40 games for the Hornets. He scored 21 runs and had seven doubles and two triples.

Next for Kalamazoo (4-0) is a spring break trip to Tucson, Arizona. The Hornets will play eight games there beginning March 17.