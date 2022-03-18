Jewish Ukrainians have proven themselves resilient in the past.

“History does not repeat itself, but at times, it sure does rhyme,” says Mark Twain. In this respect, I’ve been thinking about Ukraine. The nation is a dominant topic in American and Jewish media. Ukrainians — Jewish and non-Jewish — are suffering as the Russian army wages an unprovoked war against them.

As the William Davidson Digital Archive of Jewish Detroit History reveals, Ukraine has often been a topic in the Detroit Jewish Chronicle and the JN over the past 100 years. The land that produced famed Israeli writer Amos Oz, Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir, famous Yiddish writer Sholem Aleichem and Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson has been mentioned on more than 3,000 pages in the Archive since 1917.

It may be surprising that the decade of the 1920s has the most stories featuring Ukraine; there were reports on 778 pages. Unfortunately, they are largely sad, dismal reads, full of news about pogroms against Jews, hunger and suffering. An estimated 50,000-100,000 Jews were killed in the years following World War I, largely at the hands of Ukrainian nationalistic forces, as well as (not surprisingly) the Soviet Union. For just one example, see the front-page story for the Jan. 16, 1920, Chronicle. It was an era of virulent antisemitism.

World War II with its Nazi-promulgated atrocities was an era of antisemitism at its absolute worst. During the Holocaust, more than 6 million Jews were killed; an estimated 1.5 million of them died in Ukraine, which had the third-largest Jewish population after Poland and the U.S. The Babi Yar massacre in Ukraine in 1941 was one of the Shoah’s worst slaughters: more than 34,000 Jews were killed by the Germans in two days.

After WWII, Ukraine, one of the USSR’s “republics” since 1922, reverted to Soviet rule after nearly three years of German occupation. In 1991, with the dismantling of the Soviet Union, Ukraine finally became an independent state.

Since then, Jewish Ukrainians have experienced a positive resurgence. Recent Pew polls indicate that levels of antisemitism in Ukraine are lower than those of many European countries, including Russia. Moreover, current president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, is Jewish.

Not all the stories about Ukraine in the Archives are gloomy (although, at this time, it is going through another period of massive suffering and destruction). There are many stories in the JN about Jewish Detroiters whose roots are in Ukraine, and about recent connections between the Jewish community and Ukraine. A story in the Oct. 18, 1991, JN — “Once Upon a Time” — is a primer on the Ukrainian-American community in Detroit.

Individuals have also had an impact. Michigan State University professor Dr. Alexander Tetelbaum grew up in the Soviet era and established the first Jewish university in Ukraine (Oct. 15, 1993). Susan Citrin, Beverly Liss and Sandra Jaffa traveled to Ukraine as part of United Jewish Appeal Chairman’s Mission (Sept. 12, 1997). In 2017, Camp “Ramah Yachad” in Ukraine, generously funded by the Harriet & Ben Teitel Foundation and Jerry Cook, among others, marked its 25th anniversary.

And, I haven’t yet mentioned Jewish Detroiters with Ukrainian ancestors such as Andi Wolfe, Ricky Stoler or my JN colleague Associate Editor David Sachs or recent Ukrainian immigrants like Vladimir Gendelman and his family. There are thousands more in Michigan.

Jewish Ukrainians have proven themselves resilient in the past. We hope for the best for them and all Ukrainians in these dark times.

Want to learn more? Access the DJN Foundation archives for free at www.djnfoundation.org.