After two years of COVID-restricted travel to Israel, Michigan Israel Business Accelerator (MIBA) CEO Scott Hiipakka finally arrived in the Start-Up Nation for a five-day whirlwind visit in January. Meeting hosts rolled out the “red carpet” — meeting a real live American in the flesh, without the filter of a computer screen, was both exciting and encouraging as we hopefully turn “the COVID corner.”

The MIBA team in Israel, myself and Liza Yedwab, accompanied Scott throughout the week, meeting with multiple business and government partners on the ground, separated only by masks. While most visits were defense oriented, MIBA’s other strategic areas of focus were addressed, including health, sustainability and mobility. The message at all meetings was clear — do not underestimate the potential of collaborating with Michigan!

We were welcomed warmly at Elbit, Israel’s largest privately traded defense electronics company. They were excited to learn about furthering relationships with Michigan, especially when hearing about the options for defense product experimentation in Michigan’s National All Domain Warfighting Center — Camp Grayling.

Our meeting with the Defense Cooperation of the U.S. Embassy surpassed expectations. We were pleasantly surprised to be welcomed by six embassy representatives, including the defense attaché. Again, they were fascinated to learn about the state of Michigan and its potential in the defense arena.

A day with the leaders of the innovation teams at Ben Gurion University of the Negev and the Municipality of Beer Sheeva showcased the endless creativity and innovation of this southern desert city. Focusing on future collaboration in areas including sustainability, digital health and cyber, they showed deep interest in developing a strong relationship with the city of Detroit and with the innovation segments of Michigan universities. The encounters with them were inspiring. They proudly fulfill the legacy of the namesake of their university, David Ben-Gurion, Israel’s first prime minister and advocate of the potential of the desert when he said, “It’s not enough to be up to date, you have to be up to tomorrow.”

It is not often that Israelis, who serve in compulsory military service from age 18 and continue in reserve duty into their 40s, meet a U.S. Brigadier General (CEO Scott Hiipakka) who understands and speaks their military language. This was most evident in the numerous meetings MIBA held with the Israel Ministry of Defense and the IAI Israel Aerospace Industries, the country’s major aerospace and aviation manufacture.

No visit to Israel is complete without exploring the country’s fascinating history. We were hosted by the dynamic Father Kelly at Magdala, a crossroads of Jewish and Christian history. An active dig and archaeological park on the shores of the Sea of Galilee, the site commemorates the public life and ministry of Jesus. Its modern church boasts magnificent mosaic floors and installations, all inspired by the recent discoveries from the ancient synagogues and public structures in the town.

This successful week of visits lay the groundwork for the upcoming MIBA defense delegation of 15 Michigan companies this month. They will meet with Israeli corporate counterparts, government representatives and participate in ISDEF, an annual Israeli defense conference that hosts more than 100 Israeli international exhibitors. We are looking forward to turning our delegations back on and hosting our friends from Michigan to Israel.

Naomi Miller is Director of Israel Partnerships at the MIBA and Director of Missions and Israel Representative at the Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit.