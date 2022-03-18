Pilar’s Foundation’s first event as an “official” 501(c)(3) organization — Pilar’s Stands with Local Afghan Refugee Families — is planned for Sunday, March 27, 3-6 p.m.

Pilar’s Foundation is now officially a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, which means it is a registered charitable organization with the IRS, and that all donations to support our mission qualify for tax exemption.

Over the past 20 years Pilar’s Foundation has worked hard through celebration, community-building, and the power of love, sponsoring events that bring our citizens together to eat, listen to music and contribute relief during times of disaster or crisis.

Pilar’s Foundation’s first event as an “official” 501(c)(3) organization — Pilar’s Stands with Local Afghan Refugee Families — is planned for Sunday March 27, 3-6 p.m., with tamale meal pick-ups at Zion Lutheran Church, 1501 West Liberty St., Ann Arbor, to raise funds for Jewish Family Services of Washtenaw County’s refugee family program. Order ahead and have a meal ready for that night’s Oscar Awards-watching party by visiting pilarsfoundation.org/buy-tickets.

Donors who wish to contribute to Pilar’s Foundation can visit https://pilarsfoundation.org.