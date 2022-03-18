All good things eventually must come to an end.

I and a lot of other folks recently have learned how important our regular poker/canasta/bridge/mahj games were, when COVID showed up and made it much harder for us to meet in person. And while many of us found ways to play online or on Zoom, we soon learned that the intimate experience of guys or gals getting together around a card table was not the same online.

There’s something special about getting together in person for a regular game. There’s the commitment, evident when you say, “See you next week” as you’re leaving. There’s the feeling of camaraderie, similar to being on a softball or bowling team or in a tennis or golf league. Although in a card game you are not all on the same team against other teams, you still feel like you belong to something. There are shared memories of “Do you remember the time when …?”

My Thursday night poker game includes seven or eight guys who have met almost every week for 40-plus years, with each guy, in turn, hosting the group. While most of us don’t socialize often outside of the “Game,” we enjoy each other’s simchahs and are there for each other’s losses. However, the mild-mannered guys in our cohort suddenly morph around a card table into vehement poker mavens, with nicknames like the Bad Seed, the Eggman, the Sandman or Last Card London.

Most of the guys are now retired or semi-retired. For a long time, when we all were working, Thursday-night poker served a vital function to get us through our work weeks. I recall a voice in my head which called to me, starting on each Monday morning: “Thursday night, if you can only get to Thursday night, you’ll have the Game to help you get to Friday and the weekend.”

The anticipation of our weekly game felt like an oasis in the desert: A place apart from the rest of the world and the demands of work, parental and spousal duties. We could almost be guaranteed at least one or two belly laughs each week.

However, scheduling the game has recently been more and more difficult, due first to some of the guys spending more time in Florida in winter months and then to COVID.

The game took a major hit 15 years ago when my best friend from childhood, Wally (called Walt by the poker guys) moved to Arizona. Wally was the cause of more raucous laughter than all the other guys combined. As an example, one of the guys, before COVID, who commuted to our game almost every Thursday from Windsor, was immortalized by Walt’s famous comment: “There are 50 words for snow, but apparently no Canadian words for ‘I fold!’”

An even more serious blow was the loss of our good friend Marty to lung cancer three years ago. Marty (the Kid) was a guy who knew how to tease me and others, but always in a loving way. Since his passing, we play his favorite game our first hand every week in his honor, and we are always aware of his absence from the table. He was a wonderful friend who taught us all the meaning of healthy competition and overall menschiness.

Our good buddy Eliot (Bubba) also had the nerve to move to Florida last year with his significant other. Some folks just have no sense of priorities. The rest of us are still trying to keep the game alive, but some weeks are tougher than others.

I am reminded of a memory from my childhood of my dad’s weekly Monday bridge games with his friends. I liked it when they came to our house after dinner, for their two-table game, about once every two months. My siblings and I got first dibs on the snacks, and my dad let me deal out the cards, until one week where I sneakily gave one player 13 spades. The guys were ready to call Ripley’s Believe It or Not until I fessed up.

But my memory shifts to a later time, recalling how my dad’s weekly game was forced to change as his guys got older. First, they moved to playing during the day, since driving at night wasn’t so easy. Then, they started having more difficulty finding enough guys for a game, due to deaths and illnesses. Eventually the game just stopped. At the time, I saw how disappointed my dad was, but, of course, I didn’t foresee anything similar ever happening to me.

So now, of course, what goes around has come around. When I look around the poker table, I see an older version of our younger selves. We have more difficulty seeing the cards as they are flipped up on the table. And we all make a few more mistakes in playing the hands we are dealt, which we laugh about with a shared sense of the inevitable.

On a recent plane trip to visit family in St. Louis, I was talking to the fellow next to me, and the subject of our respective weekly poker games came up. This guy was flying to St. Louis to meet up for a poker weekend with his old poker buddies who had spread throughout the country. He was planning to drive 500 miles to pick up a friend who otherwise wouldn’t have been able to come to the reunion game.

The prospect of my weekly poker game disappearing is sad and scary. While we continue to look forward to playing in person when most of the guys return from Florida, the handwriting is on the wall. It turns out that Thursday-night poker, like almost everything else in life, is a finite process. All good things eventually must come to an end.

For now, we will keep trying to meet together every week we can, keeping the faith, hoping we have enough guys for a poker minyan.

And I’m sure that if I share my feelings with my poker buddies, they will most likely respond in their usual manner, with a heartfelt “Okay, Jeff, just shut up and deal.” And that’s exactly what I’m going to do, God willing, as long as I am able.

Dr. Jeff London is a retired child psychiatrist from Farmington Hills.