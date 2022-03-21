Josh Davidson, Joey Unger and Kristie Good.
NEXTGen Detroit hosts a movie party at The Maple.

To celebrate the 15-year anniversary of the comedy teen movie Superbad, NEXTGen Detroit hosted a movie birthday party at The Maple in Bloomfield Hills. 

On Feb. 27 a group of NEXTGen Detroiters gathered for some popcorn, drinks and socializing. For some, it had been a while since they’d been out to go see a movie at the theaters because of the pandemic.  

Group of NEXTGen Detroiters schmoozing and getting popcorn and drinks before the movie starts. Courtesy of NEXTGen Detroit

One of the co-chairs of the event, Lauren Blanck, expressed how it was nice to gather safely for a private screening and watch a fun movie with friends.

They even had a cardboard cutout of the famous McLovin driver’s license to take pictures with. 

To see all the upcoming events with NEXTGen Detroit, go to https://jewishdetroit.org/events/ 

