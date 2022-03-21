NEXTGen Detroit hosts a movie party at The Maple.

To celebrate the 15-year anniversary of the comedy teen movie Superbad, NEXTGen Detroit hosted a movie birthday party at The Maple in Bloomfield Hills.

On Feb. 27 a group of NEXTGen Detroiters gathered for some popcorn, drinks and socializing. For some, it had been a while since they’d been out to go see a movie at the theaters because of the pandemic.

One of the co-chairs of the event, Lauren Blanck, expressed how it was nice to gather safely for a private screening and watch a fun movie with friends.

They even had a cardboard cutout of the famous McLovin driver’s license to take pictures with.

