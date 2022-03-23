Jordan Robinson takes a number of approaches to combat antisemitism and build Jewish inclusivity on campus.

Michigan State University senior Jordan Robinson is working hard to make the school’s campus more inclusive for Jewish students.

As a recent recipient of the Diversity Torch, an award offered by Michigan State to students in the College of Social Science who are making an impact through diversity, equity and inclusion efforts, Robinson is being honored for his passion and commitment to reducing antisemitism.

It’s a pursuit that Robinson, 21 of West Bloomfield, has followed since sophomore year of high school. “When I got involved with BBYO, I realized that this passion could turn into a career path,” he recalls. “It’s something that I look forward to every single day.”

Building Relationships Between Communities

Majoring in interdisciplinary studies and minoring in Jewish studies, leadership of organizations and sociology, Robinson, set to graduate in May 2022, wants to go into the Jewish nonprofit world. “I want to work for Hillel International or BBYO International or a federation,” he says. “Something like that.”

As he wraps up his last semester at Michigan State, Robinson is getting experience — and staying busy — through his various on-campus involvements. He’s currently the executive vice president of university relations for the school’s Jewish Student Union, among other initiatives.

“In my role, I am working with other cultural minority organizations throughout the university to build relationships between our community and theirs,” he says.

Robinson also works with the president of Associated Students of Michigan State University, the school’s student government, and the Office of the President to address antisemitism at an institutional level. In addition, Robinson sits on the student cabinet with MSU Hillel and Hillel International and serves as the chair of the Israel Leadership Network.

“It’s a good combination of work and enjoyment,” Robinson says of the career path he’s building. “It really brought a sense of purpose. That’s why I decided that I could take this professionally.”

Addressing Campus Antisemitism

Robinson takes a number of approaches to combat antisemitism and build Jewish inclusivity on campus, the first of which starts with simply engaging with other students and faculty.

“The first one is building those relationships with other organizations and hiring officials within the university,” he explains. “Hillel International has also developed a new antisemitism education curriculum that’s set to be released soon, so I plan on using that as a really great educational tool.”

Robinson hopes the new curriculum can teach students and staff alike factual, truthful information about the impacts of antisemitism. He’s also shared wisdom on how to honor Holocaust survivors, leading Robinson to receive the Diversity Torch during Holocaust Remembrance Month.

“It was really nice to receive it,” Robinson says of the award. “[Michigan State] emailed me to discuss it, but I didn’t realize that it was an actual award. I thought it would just be an article.”

A member of Temple Shir Shalom, Robinson hopes to continue his education and pursue a master’s degree in business administration. His four years of hard work building inclusivity for Jewish students and a stronger on-campus Jewish life, however, will continue to make waves.

A Passion that Grows with Time

“He’s made connections all over the world,” says Steve Robinson, Jordan’s father. “Through these platforms and with the support of these groups behind him, he is able to expound upon his beliefs and activism. It helped him build a dialogue with his audience.”

Steve Robinson says his son’s passion for activism and community involvement has continued to grow with age. “His interest has become increasingly apparent as he gets older,” he explains.

In addition, Jordan Robinson has participated in dozens of meetings throughout his four years at Michigan State, helping secure large donations for MSU Hillel to ensure its long-term stability.

“Not only will he continue to make this place a stable, welcoming environment, but so will others,” Steve Robinson explains of the impact of these donations, among other efforts.

In the face of adversity and mounting antisemitism on an international scale, Jordan’s mother, Julie Robinson, says her son continues to work hard to create a more inclusive world that starts with changes in his own community.

“Jordan has worked hard to keep the discussion of antisemitism in the public eye,” says Julie Robinson, “especially on such a diverse campus as Michigan State University.”