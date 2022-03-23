NCJW | MI hopes that entrants to the youth video contest will come up with compelling and imaginative 30-second video entries.

National Council of Jewish Women, Michigan (NCJW | MI) is holding a Youth Video PSA Contest for Oakland County high school girls on how to be an upstander in the face of bullying or hate.

First prize is $1,000, second is $750 and third is $500. Entries are due by midnight on Monday, March 28, and the awards will be presented at a ceremony at Bloomfield Township Public Library (1099 Lone Pine Road) on Thursday, May 5, at 7 p.m.

According to stopbullying.gov, government statistics cite that around 20 percent of 12-18 year-olds have experienced bullying on school grounds or through texting or on social media.

Further intolerance is shown by the continuing rise in hate crimes. Statistics from the U.S. Department of Justice show that hate crimes with a bias against race/ethnicity/ancestry rose from 3,963 incidents in 2019 to 5227 incidents in 2020, some of which was reported due to religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability and gender.

“At a time when there is unfortunately so much hate in the world, we need our young people to stand up to threats, intimidation and bullying like never before,” said Amy Cutler, president of NCJW | MI. “We know that the high school girls in our community are imaginative and will take a stand against injustice, so we are hoping that we will see some outstanding videos that inspire everyone to be brave when they see bullying or hate in action.”

For more information on the award, contact mail@ncjwmi.org or call (248) 355-3300 ext. 0.