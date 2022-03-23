Parshat Shemini: Leviticus 9:1-11:47; II Samuel 6:1-7:17.

There were seven days of training for the Kohanim, the priests, in regard to their roles in the tabernacle. On the eighth day they took the service over and, so to speak, graduated from Kohen school.

Eight is a very spiritual number in Judaism. It shows up in connection to Chanukah, the bris milah and the first letter in chai — life. It also transcends the model of nature. As we know, the world was created in six days and on the seventh is the Shabbat. This seven-day model gives us a definition to natural order.

This is true not only of our weekly routine, but it also shows up in the wedding, post-celebration ceremonies and in the funeral and shivah. Seven shows up everywhere, from the branches of the menorah in the temple to the seven Noahite laws, to the animals brought on the ark, to the sprinklings in the temple, to the fruits of Israel just to name a few. There are quite a few more, so feel free to do some trivia in between your daily Wordles.

So, what is the message behind eight? There are two ways of breaking the pattern. The first is where we have a completely different experience but then go right back to the way we were before. This applies to anything from a near death experience to an impactful class, to a truly kismet moment, to so much more. Yet, those supernatural life- changing experiences don’t always have the lasting impact on the trajectory of our life.

Then there’s the second type of breaking the pattern. The eighth-day type. This is where we successfully integrate changes into our life. Where we take a spiritual moment and turn it into a spiritual experience by making it our own.

This, to me, is the message behind the name of our Torah portion. If we truly want to build a Temple, if we truly want to have the essence of spirituality as an active ingredient in our daily lives, we need to do two things:

1 – We need to strive a bit beyond our daily routine by going a bit beyond nature.

2 – We need to incorporate that extraordinary thing back into our ordinary routine.

In other words, every once in a while, we need to go a bit beyond the seven days of the week and add an eighth day.

Rabbi Yarden Blumstein is the teen director at Friendship Circle in West Bloomfield.