World Social Work Day was March 15, and JARC celebrated the hard work and dedication of the social workers who assist the people JARC serves.

This year’s theme was “Co-building a New Eco-Social World: Leaving No One Behind.”

The social work staff at JARC is no exception as they help develop trust, security and confidence in all people JARC serves.

JARC salutes the values and principles of social workers who provide respect and enhance lives.