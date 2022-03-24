NEXTGen Detroit Balance chair Marni Lieberman said it was one of their more populated events.

Learning how to prepare a new dish can be a daunting task for some. NEXTGen Detroit Balance, which seeks to create a space for young adults to focus on mental health, life and work balance, wanted to take the guesswork out of trying a new recipe. The group brought in Gray Table Cuisine’s personal chef Natalie Brodsky for a step-by-step virtual cooking class on Feb. 23. Brodsky is a self-taught, plant-based chef who is passionate about using food as medicine and the intersection of nutrition with taste and aesthetic.

NEXTGen Detroit Balance chair Marni Lieberman said, “This event was specific to our healthy eating habits and wellbeing that also benefits our mental health and mindset. This cooking class led by Natalie had us focus on a vegan recipe without making it challenging or difficult.

“She had us making Minestrone soup and talked about the nutritional value of everything that we were putting in,” she added. “She also talked about how to sustain a diet in a way that doesn’t have to be challenging and difficult.”

Lieberman said the cooking class was meant to be in-person but had to shift to virtual because of the pandemic. Ahead of the event, those who attended were instructed to pick up a cooking kit with all the ingredients to make the soup.

More than 20 people logged on for the step-by-step cooking class. Lieberman said it was one of their more populated events. “I do think that Zoom adds that challenge of less interaction and opportunity. But overall, I think people were very engaged, and I got a lot of positive feedback afterward. Some people wanted more cooking classes and ideas in the future. So that’s always good.”

