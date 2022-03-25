The activities will take place from Aug. 4-7, 2022.

Building on the successful 50th-anniversary celebration in 2017, the Mumford Class of 1967 Reunion Committee is putting final touches on plans for a 55th-anniversary reunion. The activities will take place from Aug. 4-7, 2022.

Among the planning committee members are Elissa Kass Kline and Danny Kline, Michael Shewach, Doris Rubenstein, Sharon Moss Lebovic, and Marilyn Warren Bowerman. Other committee members are Rosalind Young Dunlap, Rita Rankin Willis, Sylvia White Elliott, Stevetta Johnson and Camille Cichy.

The Committee has opened the reunion to anyone from the classes of 1966-1968. In addition, those who started their secondary education at Mumford, but graduated from other high schools are encouraged to be part of the festivities. Anyone who graduated from a “feeder school” in 1963-65 are welcome, even if they never attended Mumford. Those feeder schools include MacDowell, Schulze, Bagley, Pasteur, Higgenbotham, Post, Hampton, etc.

“We know that many of those who graduated from other schools were often dragged away from Mumford kicking and screaming!” jokes Doris Rubenstein, who is tasked with locating such “lost classmates.”

Various indoor and outdoor activities are included in the official reunion calendar, including tickets to a Detroit Tigers baseball game and a dinner dance on an excursion boat on the Detroit River. Smaller groups from the various feeder schools are welcome to create their own events in between official activities.

Readers who know of other members of the Class of ’67 are encouraged to contact them and share registration information. Most registration materials will be sent via email. Mumford ’67 grads wishing to receive registration forms should contact Doris Rubenstein at theonlydoris@hotmail.com