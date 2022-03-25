Erin Stiebel, an educator with the organization, says its mission is to create a space where Jewish young adults at any level can come and learn.

Partners Detroit Jewish Young Professionals hosted a DIY Havdalah experience, a night filled with spices, candles and action. The organization had a sold-out event on Feb. 26 at its Platform 18 space in Royal Oak.

“We try to be a source of education for anybody who is interested in learning — where people can come together with any questions wherever they are at their level of Judaism. I think that oftentimes tradition can feel antiquated, and when you have a chance to bring it to life and realize how easily accessible it is, it’s extremely powerful.”

Attendees received their own little Havdalah kit with candles, spices and a card with the Havdalah service on it to take home.

Meredith Kay, a board member with Partners Detroit Jewish Young and Professionals, came up with the idea for the event. “I truly just wanted an evening where people could get together and create, eat, drink, light candles, sing and experience the magical service of Havdalah. The feeling of togetherness, this is exactly what was felt at the event,” Kay said.

Attendee Rachel Devries says even though she’s had many other meaningful Havdalah services, she’s never experienced anything like this.

“I have never had the opportunity to make my very own Havdalah kit! Partners Detroit young adult programming is innovative and welcoming. I especially love the very cool space they have created right in downtown Royal Oak to host their events,” she said.

To see all the events Partners Detroit Jewish Young Professionals has coming up, head to partnersdetroit.org.