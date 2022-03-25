CSZ Feeds Southfield Police
Congregation Shaarey Zedek staff, including Rabbi Aaron Starr, paid a visit to the Southfield Police Department on March 7.

They were joined by board Susan Kosik Klein, Sara Rothenberg and Harold Kusnetz.

The CSZ folks brought lunch to 50 staff and members of the police force as a token of their appreciation for their constant presence, protection and support at Congregation Shaarey Zedek’s many services and programs.

