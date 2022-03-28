People call on Lowenstein for advice about how to convert part of their lawns to native plants.

Insects are David Lowenstein’s professional expertise. He works as an extension educator for MSU Extension, helping people in Michigan learn how to deal with insects and how to care for their lawns, flower gardens, vegetable gardens and trees.

Growing up in the Riverdale section of the Bronx, Lowenstein did not have a garden. His parents’ apartment on the first floor looked out on the lawn, so he could see the landscaping service cut the grass. Once, he planted tomato plants outside the apartment, but the landscapers mowed them down. He says he did take care of a spider plant inside the apartment.

On the way to his undergraduate degree in biology at City University of New York, Lowenstein helped with a professor’s research project on the varying diets of fish in the Bronx River. Mostly the fish ate insects; the mix of insects varied according to the urbanization of the surrounding area. At a summer internship at the University of Wisconsin, Lowenstein worked on biological controls, essentially, using good insects to manage harmful ones, especially the brown marmorated stink bug, which infests fruit trees. He went back to Madison to earn his master’s degree, followed by his Ph.D. in Urban Agriculture at the University of Illinois in Chicago.

“This is not a typical path for a Jewish boy from the Bronx, but I enjoy it,” he says candidly. In a way, though, this career does represent a return to his ancestral roots. His grandparents in Germany worked in cattle trading.

People call on Lowenstein for advice about how to convert part of their lawns to native plants. Why might someone want to do that? Lowenstein says, “Turf looks nice, but it requires maintenance. Turf provides not much food for beneficial insects. Butterflies and bees do much better with native wildflowers and ornamental grasses. Native plants require no herbicides or pesticides; you might fertilize wildflowers every couple of years.”

How does working as an entomologist and agricultural adviser impact living as a Jew?

“My supervisors and employers have always been fully accommodating about Shabbat observance and taking off for Jewish holidays,” he says. “That has not been a problem at all. The biggest problem has been that most jobs in this field take you to small towns and rural places with no Jewish community. In Oregon, I was not near a vibrant Jewish community although, ironically, I was only an hour from Eugene, where I could get the best lox.”

Lowenstein now lives, not in some small rural area, but in Huntington Woods.

Getting Started

To start a garden or to convert a lawn to wildflowers, Lowenstein suggests assessing the drainage of the area and the amount of sunlight it gets. That will help the MSU Extension match the plants to the conditions. A soil test will provide more detailed information about your prospective garden. The soil test from MSU Extension cost $26.50. You can bring a soil sample to the MSU Extension office or order a soil test kit online. Mail the test kit to East Lansing and get the results mailed back.

When you are ready to plant, you can start with seeds, plugs (flats of small plants) or mature plants. Lowenstein generally recommends starting with plugs. Seeds might not germinate evenly, and mature plants cost more than plugs.

Sedges and ornamental grasses, such as Switchgrass and Little Bluestem, are native to this area. These native plants grow quickly to heights of 2 to 6 feet, providing habitat for beneficial insects. The plants tend to crowd out any invasive weeds. Every spring, you have to cut them back close to the ground, and that is about the only maintenance.

“You did not ask me about my favorite insect,” Lowenstein says. “It is the green sweat bee. It has a beautiful metallic green color, like some tropical insect, but it is native here. It pollinates many flowers in this area. It is a tiny bee, often mistaken for a fly, if people notice it at all. If you have flowers in this area, though, you have green sweat bees, whether you have seen them or not.”

Access MSU Extension by calling (888) 678-3464 or online at ask2.extension.org.