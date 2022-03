It was yet another great day at Temple for both age groups, with many wonderful memories created.

Experiential Judaism is one of Temple Kol Ami’s core religious school missions, and its annual Purim Carnival was another huge success. As much fun as it for the younger kids to attend, it’s just as much fun for the West Bloomfield synagogue’s teenagers to organize and work the event. It was yet another great day at Temple for both age groups, with many wonderful memories created.