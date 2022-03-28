So far, four families have made the journey to the area, though JFS expects a bigger influx in the weeks to come if the crisis doesn’t end.

As the war in Ukraine rages on, Holocaust survivors are feeling the impact.

“There is a highly emotional response,” says Yuliya Gaydayenko, chief program officer of older adult services at Jewish Family Service of Metropolitan Detroit. This sector of JFS, which works with older populations that include Holocaust survivors, is actively providing support to those who are being emotionally impacted by the Ukraine crisis.

“People sometimes feel like they’re back in World War II,” Gaydayenko explains.

For the population served by JFS, which has a lot of child survivors in particular, and many from the former Soviet Union, seeing the heartbreak on the news and from family members still in Ukraine is stirring up difficult memories and feelings, while triggering past trauma.

For child survivors, who remember being cold and hungry as kids during the WWII, witnessing the impact on today’s young generations of Ukrainians is heart-wrenching. Survivors in Metro Detroit come from a host of places, including Russia, Moldova and many from Ukraine itself.

“They’re feeling like they’re back in this time and it’s happening to them [again],” Gaydayenko continues.

Survivors with family in Ukraine are also feeling like there’s little they can do, Gaydayenko adds. “Their families are not safe. They feel helpless because they are here, and their families are there — that’s the second big piece of it.”

Preparing for an Influx of Refugees

Now, JFS is seeing the first families from Ukraine head to Metro Detroit to reunite with their relatives and find safety. So far, four families have made the journey to the area, though JFS expects a bigger influx in the weeks to come if the crisis doesn’t end.

The issue, however, is that Ukrainian refugees are coming to the U.S. with temporary tourist visas, which don’t give them a right to work or go to school. “They don’t have a right to rent an apartment,” Gaydayenko explains, “or the ability to work. They are fully reliant on the families [here] that often have very low or fixed income themselves.”

Many survivors, specifically from the former Soviet Union, arrived here in the ’70s, ’80s and ’90s, shortly before or just after the fall of the USSR. Like today’s refugees, they were helped and sponsored by relatives living in Metro Detroit. “Usually, they came here because they had or knew somebody in Detroit,” Gaydayenko says.

Now, JFS and other human services agencies are hopeful that the U.S. will reopen and expand the Lautenberg Amendment, first enacted in 1990 to facilitate resettlement of Jews from the former Soviet Union, to include the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine. The amendment allows certain individuals legally residing in the United States to bring their family members to the U.S.

“We know many more families are coming,” Gaydayenko says.

Finding Ways to Help

As they field calls and requests for assistance, and as Ukrainian families wait for visas to enter the United States, JFS is focusing on helping survivors navigate the crisis. “Each survivor that works with our agency has a care manager and a social worker,” Gaydayenko explains. Social workers help teach survivors how to validate their feelings and normalize their responses, while also supporting them and reassuring them.

“They are safe right now,” Gaydayenko says of the key message social workers share with survivors. “It’s not like what was happening in World War II. They are supported. They have food, shelter; they have all of their basic needs met. We’re helping people acknowledge that this situation is different.”

JFS also helps survivors navigate feelings of helplessness by identifying smart ways they can actively help and make a difference for Ukrainians impacted by the war. Some people opt to make donations, while others say a prayer for comfort. Some survivors even choose to advocate for the reopening of the Lautenberg Amendment.

“That gives them things to do to feel that they are in control,” Gaydayenko says.

JFS, which works with 500 survivors a year on a local level and also serves survivors on a regional scale outside of the Metro Detroit area, recently partnered with Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit for the Ukraine Emergency Fund. The fund is sending 100% of donations to rescue and relief efforts for victims of the crisis in Ukraine.

Those who have family members in Ukraine receiving visas to enter the United States are encouraged to call JFS for support. “We’re here to help, and all people need to do is call our resource center,” Gaydayenko says. “We have a Russian-speaking resource specialist on staff who answers all inquiries in Russian and Ukrainian.”

Get in touch with JFS at www.jfsdetroit.org/contact-us.