The ladies at the Nusbaum Home pose with JARC board member Sharon Alterman. Sharon went to the Nusbaum Home to deliver Purim gifts and treats.
The ladies at the Nusbaum Home pose with JARC board member Sharon Alterman. Sharon went to the Nusbaum Home to deliver Purim gifts and treats. (JARC)

Participating board members were assigned to JARC homes to package and deliver gifts for the people living there.

Purim is always a joyous holiday of rejoicing and exchanging food. This year was also the first opportunity that members of JARC’s Board of Directors had to visit with the people JARC serves inside their homes since the COVID-19 pandemic began. 

Participating board members were assigned to JARC homes to package and deliver gifts for the people living there. It was particularly nice to those people that joined the Board since the COVID-19 restrictions began to join in the fun. 

The packages included snacks and fruit, socks and other small gifts. All participants were thrilled to finally be able to interact in person in a COVID-safe way.

Sandra, a person served by JARC, sits with Gail Ruby, a JARC board member.
Sandra, a person served by JARC, sits with Gail Ruby, a JARC board member. JARC
David Grand, a JARC board member, spends time with Jonathan, a person served by JARC.
David Grand, a JARC board member, spends time with Jonathan, a person served by JARC. JARC
Previous articleIt’s Official: Shir Tikvah Installs Rabbi Alicia Harris
Next articleHouses of Worship Receive Security Grants
JN Staff

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR