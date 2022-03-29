Participating board members were assigned to JARC homes to package and deliver gifts for the people living there.

Purim is always a joyous holiday of rejoicing and exchanging food. This year was also the first opportunity that members of JARC’s Board of Directors had to visit with the people JARC serves inside their homes since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Participating board members were assigned to JARC homes to package and deliver gifts for the people living there. It was particularly nice to those people that joined the Board since the COVID-19 restrictions began to join in the fun.

The packages included snacks and fruit, socks and other small gifts. All participants were thrilled to finally be able to interact in person in a COVID-safe way.