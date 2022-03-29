After two years of worship at a distance, the sanctuary was full of song, prayer and a feeling of a new beginning.

It was a warm, spiritual and totally welcoming Shabbat service as Congregation Shir Tikvah honored Rabbi Alicia Harris on her installation at Shir Tikvah on March 11.

The rabbi’s family, special guests from Jewish, Muslim and interfaith groups, along with Mayor Ethan Baker of Troy, Mayor Roslyn Grafstein of Madison Heights, and Sooji Min-Maranda, the executive Director of ALEPH, joined the congregation to celebrate the new rabbi and spiritual leader. Expressing support from afar, a congratulatory letter was read from Union for Reform Judaism (URJ) President Rabbi Rick Jacobs.

After two years of worship at a distance, the sanctuary was full of song, prayer and a feeling of a new beginning. “It was us — it was like us in the pre-pandemic days,” said Lorelei Berg, executive director at Shir Tikvah. “It felt so good to finally be back together, in our building, in community.”

Rabbi Arnie Sleutelberg, Rabbi Emeritus of Shir Tikvah, spoke to the congregation, recalling how they supported his time at Shir Tikvah and will do the same for Rabbi Alicia. With heartfelt remarks, he spoke directly to the rabbi, “You are the real deal, so deeply caring … able to express that caring in a way we feel palpably.”

The installation was conducted by Rabbi Alicia’s friend and local colleague Rabbi Jennifer Lader of Temple Israel. Lader, along with the congregation, led the blessings for Rabbi Alicia.

Rabbi Lader told the parable about blessing a tree so that all its seedlings grow: “It’s in that way Rabbi Alicia will lead the congregation, encouraging growth for all its members,” she continued. “With Rabbi Alicia at the helm, Shir Tikvah will continue to be a place where not only all are welcome but are celebrated … for the tent is open wider and wider.”

During Friday’s service, Rabbi Alicia spoke of how she was called to Shir Tikvah. As a new rabbi looking for a congregation during a pandemic, she faced a job search where no one was meeting in person. Even with only virtual interviews and no on-site visits, her beliefs and how she expressed them made it clear to the Shir Tikvah Search Committee that they had found a match. Rabbi Alicia started with Shir Tikvah in July 2020 as an interim rabbi and became the principal rabbi in July 2021.

From the strong connection that’s developed to the double rainbow in the sky after Yom Kippur services, Rabbi Alicia knows she has found her place.

“There have been a million moments that have pointed me here, to this moment, this time,” she said.

The celebratory installation Shabbat service included a festive oneg with a “to-go” option. Saturday’s festivities brought a virtual Havdalah and Schmooze and Jewish Bingo with Rabbi Arnie. Rabbi Alicia was presented with a video from the congregation. Members recorded messages of encouragement, memories and thanks.

On Sunday, as families gathered for services, the Religious School madrichim presented Rabbi Alicia with a bejeweled kippah made by a Shir Tikvah member.

Shir Tikvah has dedicated a family tzedakah project to celebrate Rabbi Alicia’s installation. Students in religious education classes decorated tzedakah canisters for every family at Shir Tikvah. Throughout the year, families are encouraged to contribute to what will become a donation to HIAS, a group that supports services to refugees and asylum seekers around the world.

Rabbi Alicia arrived at Congregation Shir Tikvah during the pandemic summer of 2020. She held dozens of meetings with the staff and committees, “meet-and-greets” with families and made new friends with the Sunday school students, all virtually.

By the time the High Holidays came around, Shir Tikvah was ready to welcome its congregation. Using Zoom, YouTube and the outdoor sanctuary, Rabbi Alicia conducted beautiful and inspiring services. Since then, in the return to normalcy, the building is open more often. People gather for services; students attend religious school in person; and when the congregation gathers for social justice projects, it’s done together. All safely, of course.

Along with her rabbinic duties at Shir Tikvah, Rabbi Alicia is a member of the Commission on Social Action through the Religious Action Center. She says she is learning about the Detroit area, making new friends and waiting until she can “strap on her shiny shoes and salsa the night away.”

Shir Tikvah, 3900 Metro Parkway in Troy, is a Reform and Renewal synagogue that welcomes new members. www.shirtikvah.org.