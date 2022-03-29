This family celebration is free and open to all families in the Metro Detroit Jewish community — bring your kids, parents, grandparents and friends!

It’s back! The community-wide Mega Matzah Factory event from the JCC’s JFamily will be outdoors and in-person after two years of Passover pivoting because of the pandemic.

This family celebration is free and open to all families in the Metro Detroit Jewish community — bring your kids, parents, grandparents and friends! The fun takes place from 2-5 p.m. Sunday, April 10, at the JCC in West Bloomfield.

The holiday celebration will be full of hands-on experiences, including matzah making and baking; candy matzah pizza decorating with Party Sistas; splatter paintbox art with Brooke Leiberman; petting farm with Chamberlin Pony Rides; spring sensory stations with JCC’s Pitt Child Development Center; inflatable bounce slide and outdoor games with JCC Day Camps; photomosaic art with JCC’s Janice Charach Gallery; LEGO building and robotics with Snapology of Troy; Passover play with Rabbi Shneur Silberberg of Bais Chabad and more.

The JCC building will be open, and indoor offerings will include kosher pizza available for purchase at the JCC’s new Porch Café, Quiet Zone in Shalom Street seating areas and restrooms.

If you plan to come, register in advance as crowd size is limited because of COVID protocols and safety standards.

Register at https://jlive.app/events/1820/tickets.