Partners Detroit Women’s Division Team hosted a Pre-Purim Hamantash Bake in February to help get into the Purim spirit. “It was really a display of Jewish unity from women across the Jewish spectrum coming together and enjoying each other and uniting with what we all have in common, which is our Jewish heritage,” said Shaindel Fink, a member of the Women’s Division Team.

The event took place at the Partners Detroit Royal Oak location, Platform 18. Fink said 60 women of all ages showed up to bake hamentashen and learn about the holiday.

“We had a breakfast buffet, and then everyone went to their table where they had their own kit to create hamentashen,” Fink said.

During the event, the women also listened to Dassie Bausk, a fellow member of the Women’s Division Team, who spoke about what Purim is all about. Fink said it was reenergizing to see multiple generations baking together and learning about the holiday. Everyone went home with a tray of hamentashen.

The Women’s Division Team hopes to continue empowering and sharing knowledge, showing women throughout Metro Detroit what it means to be a Jewish woman.

For information about Partners Detroit Women’s Division Team and upcoming events, visit https://partnersdetroit.org.