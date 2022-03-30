Find advice the third Tuesday of the month through August at Waltonwood Twelve Oaks.

If you have a loved one who’s aging and wonder how to deal with the many challenges that stage of life brings, a new support group series is now available to anyone in the community.

Novi senior living community Waltonwood Twelve Oaks is presenting the series with insights into common issues associated with aging, presented by Independent Living Manager Alyssa Tobias, LLMSW.

The events take place from 5:30-6:30 p.m. on the third Tuesday of every month through August. Tobias started the series due to the number of people reaching out for resources as well as the effects of the pandemic.

“COVID hit and I saw the incredible despair of what was going on in my community, and I knew if it was going on in my community, it was going on everywhere else,” Tobias said. “I decided it was time to give back and offer some services for people that really need them.”

Tobias says the events are mostly geared as outreach for people outside of the Waltonwood community.

Tobias planned the series with what she thought were the most important and relevant topics for people to know.

The first event, “Aging in Place: When to Make a Transition,” took place on March 15 and focused on how to speak with an aging family member and find available resources.

The next event, “Communicating with Loved Ones that Have Cognitive Disorders,” takes place on April 19. Tobias will provide resources of how to can cope and what kind of support is out there. The events will be online as well as in-person.

The May 17 event will focus on “COVID and Senior Depression.”

Guest speakers will be brought in for the final three events. A hospice professional will be brought in for the June 21 event, “Hospice and the Stigma.” A police officer will appear for the July 19 event, “Elder Scamming: What to Look For,” and Josh Tobias, funeral director at Ira Kaufman Chapel (and Tobias’ husband), will be brought in for the Aug. 16 event, “End of Life Decisions: How to Navigate Them.”

“For me, it’s really just a mitzvah to do this work,” Alyssa Tobias said. “It’s my life’s work, and if I can give back in any way and share this knowledge with anyone, it’s really my joy to do it.”

Those interested are asked to RSVP by the Friday prior to the events by calling (248) 735-1500.