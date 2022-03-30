Parshat Tazria: Leviticus 12:1-13:59; II Kings 4:42-5:19.

Great art requires two elements: technical mastery and deep inspiration.

In the magical moments when such art is created, the artist becomes a medium for translating inspiration into reality, thereby transforming the world itself.

The Jewish philosopher Martin Buber wrote about the constant interaction between inspired moments and those that are superficial and flat. For him, any interaction — social, artistic or religious — had the potential to soar or stumble. A certain intensity was necessary to escape the shackles of ordinary experience and connect with the Divine.

Buber was influenced by the dialectical philosophy of his day, but his ideas were deeply rooted in the thought of early Chasidism. Using this lens, we learn that Jewish ritual can be either formulaic or transformative. Torah study can be pompous or profound. Thus, mitzvot require not only effort but also passion, joy and inspiration.

A perfect example comes from the opening words of this week’s portion. The daily burnt offering was called the olah, which literally means “elevation” because it was burnt up. Moses is told to command Aaron and his sons: Zor Torat haolah, “This is the Torah of elevation: It is the elevation on the hearth upon the altar all night until morning; the altar fire shall burn within it.”

On the surface, this verse merely describes the procedure for burning the daily sacrifice. Let it burn on the altar all night.

In Chasidic eyes, the verse came to have a different meaning. Numerous stories of the Baal Shem Tov make the point that only inspired prayers can ascend to heaven. This verse now makes the same point. What type of sacred learning can truly ascend to God? Only that which burns on the altar — that is, only that Torah which is kindled with sacred enthusiasm.

What power does such Torah possess? It can burn throughout the night, even through the darkness of exile and suffering, until the dawn of redemption.

Our simple verse teaches a profound insight about the importance of inspiration. Jewish devotion, like great art, requires both technical mastery and inspiration. To do the mitzvot sloppily, without attention to detail, is to disrespect them. To content oneself with technique, forgetting the transformative mission of a mitzvah results in a neutered and lifeless practice of Judaism. To connect ourselves with God’s greatness — gedulah — we must attend to the details and the inspiring experience of reliving an ancient redemption, anticipating a future one.

If we do it right, we will enjoy the upcoming Passover holiday that is both kosher and joyous. May this be an inspiring season for all Jews as we relive our national origins and unite in our prayers for peace and redemption.

This article originally appeared in the JN April 6, 2001. Rabbi Nevins then was a rabbi at Adat Shalom Synagogue.